e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / In China’s Qingdao, two officials punished for latest Covid-19 case outbreak

In China’s Qingdao, two officials punished for latest Covid-19 case outbreak

The city Health commission head was suspended and a hospital director sacked following an outbreak that ended China’s run of about two months without reporting a local case.

world Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 11:25 IST
Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral
Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral
Beijing
A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a woman for nucleic acid testing, following new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Qingdao, Shandong province, China( China Daily via REUTERS/File photo)
A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a woman for nucleic acid testing, following new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Qingdao, Shandong province, China( China Daily via REUTERS/File photo)
         

The Chinese city of Qingdao said on Thursday it had suspended its health commission head and sacked a hospital director following an outbreak of coronavirus infections that ended China’s run of about two months without reporting a local case.

The coastal city has reported 13 recent infections, most of them linked to the Qingdao Chest Hospital, where infected travellers arriving from overseas had been treated in an isolation area.

One of the cases involved a dock worker who had earlier tested positive for the virus but only developed symptoms after about 20 days, the city said.

Qingdao announced this week that it would test all of its 9 million residents for the virus over a five-day period. More than 7 million results had come back as of Thursday morning, with no infections beyond those reported, it said.

The novel coronavirus first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

After early missteps, China has taken aggressive measures to curb its spread, including mass testing campaigns when clusters appear, and has managed to nearly stamp out domestic transmission.

The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in mainland China stands at 85,622, with 4,634 deaths. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Liangping Gao, Roxanne Liu and Tony Munroe Editing by Robert Birsel)

tags
top news
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Bengal BJP on Durga Sasthi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Bengal BJP on Durga Sasthi
Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report
Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
‘Congress’ game plan won’t work this time’: HD Kumaraswamy attacks former ally
‘Congress’ game plan won’t work this time’: HD Kumaraswamy attacks former ally
Mumbai records decade’s highest 24-hour October rain, 2nd highest monthly rain in 10 years
Mumbai records decade’s highest 24-hour October rain, 2nd highest monthly rain in 10 years
Govt’s storage plan for Covid-19 vaccine; schools, cinemas reopen today
Govt’s storage plan for Covid-19 vaccine; schools, cinemas reopen today
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In