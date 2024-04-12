In Eid message, Pakistan PM's controversial remarks on Kashmiris and Palestinians: 'Facing atrocities'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his Eid-ul-Fitr message, compared the Kashmir issue with that of Palestine as he claimed they are facing “atrocities of the occupation forces”. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government is set to be dissolved later this month to pave the way for holding a general election in Pakistan (via REUTERS)

While India is yet to issue an official statement on Pakistan prime minister's recent remarks, it has consistently maintained that Jammu and Kashmir, including areas under Pakistan's control, is an integral part of India and has outrightly rejected allegations of atrocities.

Shehbaz Sharif's Kashmir harp

After extending Eid ul-Fitr wishes, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has recently been sworn in for the second time after a controversial election, compared Kashmir with Palestine, which is embroiled in the Israel-Hamas war.

“I also urge Muslims around the world to remember their Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are facing the worst kind of atrocities of the occupation forces and they will be constrained to enjoy the joys of Eid. We all pray to Almighty Allah to ease their difficulties,” Pakistan PM Sharif wrote in an X post on Wednesday.

“May this blessed time bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to the people of our nation, the region, and the world,” he added.

Saudi Arabia-Pakistan's joint statement on Kashmir

Recently, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif was in Riyadh to meet Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, where they discussed the Kashmir issue.

The joint statement read: "The two sides stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, (especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute) to ensure peace and stability in the region."

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed regional and global developments of mutual interest, including the concerning situation in Gaza, the statement said.

PoK is and will always be our: Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh

Recently, speaking at an election rally, Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh asserted India's claim on PoK. “The people in PoK might say they want to be with India. PoK was, is and will always be our (India) part,” he said on Thursday.

In another interview, Singh, accusing Pakistan of harbouring terrorists, warned Islamabad of consequences if it tries to destabilise India. He said, “Pakistan should stop the terrorism and if it feels incapable, India is ready to cooperate to stop terrorism.”