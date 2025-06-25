In meeting with Donald Trump, Turkey's Erdogan hails Iran-Israel truce

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed the Iran-Israel ceasefire and urged "close dialogue" to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as he held talks with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of a NATO summit late Tuesday. Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump pose for a picture ahead of a dinner hosted by Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Dutch Queen Maxima, on the sidelines of a NATO Summit, at Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague, Netherlands June 24, 2025.(Reuters)

The Turkish president "expressed his satisfaction with the ceasefire achieved between Israel and Iran through President Trump's efforts, hoping it would be permanent," his office said.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Trump announced that Iran and Israel had agreed to a staggered ceasefire that would bring about an "official end" to their 11 day conflict.

The move came after the US joined Israel's campaign on Sunday, striking key nuclear sites, prompting a carefully-coordinated Iranian retaliation against a US base in Qatar late Monday -- which appeared to bring the confrontation to a close.

Erdogan also stressed the need for Ankara and Washington to work closely to end the war in Gaza and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Turkish president "emphasised the importance of close dialogue in ending the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza as soon as possible and in peacefully resolving the Russia-Ukraine war," it said.

Erdogan also called for increased defence industry cooperation with the United States, which he said could significantly boost trade between them.

"Advancing cooperation in the defence industry would facilitate achieving the goal of a $100 billion trade volume," he said.