Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
In phone call, Putin and Xi point to 'rough edges' between G7 leaders at summit

Reuters |
Jun 19, 2025 05:07 PM IST

The Kremlin said that Xi and Putin also discussed the Israel-Iran crisis in a call lasting about an hour.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed in a telephone call on Thursday what they saw as frictions between G7 leaders at this week's Group of Seven summit, the Kremlin said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a group photo at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 24, 2024.(AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a group photo at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 24, 2024.(AP)

At the meeting in Canada, the bloc of wealthy nations struggled to find unity over the war in Ukraine after US President Donald Trump expressed support for Putin and left a day early to tackle the Israel-Iran conflict from Washington.

His departure deprived Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of a chance to meet him and press for more US weapons.

Putin and Xi "discussed the results of the recent G7 meeting in Canada. In particular, they noted the well-known rough edges that emerged in the relations between participants," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"And, by the way, it was mentioned that for Zelenskiy this was by no means the most successful trip abroad."

In a call lasting about an hour, the Kremlin said Xi and Putin discussed the Israel-Iran crisis, bilateral ties and cooperation within the BRICS group, set to hold a summit in Brazil next month, including an initiative for a new BRICS investment platform for the Global South.

