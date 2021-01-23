In phone call with Biden, Trudeau expresses disappointment over US stance on Keystone XL pipeline
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed his disappointment to US President Joe Biden in a telephonic conversation between the two over Washington’s decision to cancel permission for the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline project.
Trudeau has been under pressure from several premiers of Canadians provinces to press America on the matter and threaten economic sanctions if the project is not revived.
According to Canadian media outlets, Biden’s team has made it clear that the decision is “final”. CBC News reported that Biden stood by the decision and pointed out that he was fulfilling a campaign promise.
A Canadian readout said Trudeau “underscored the important economic and energy security benefits of our bilateral energy relationship as well as his support for energy workers”.
The readout added that the conversation, lasting nearly 30 minutes, was amicable and positive, and the two leaders have agreed to meet in person in February “in order to advance the important work of renewing the deep and enduring friendship between Canada and the United States”.
Also on the agenda was the fate of two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have been in captivity for over two years in China in retaliation to the arrest of senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in 2018.
The pandemic featured in the dialogue as they discussed working closely to defeat Covid-19 by responding to new variants and following expert advice, and “collaboration on vaccines”.
There was also agreement on the environmental agenda as they agreed on the “urgent need for ambitious action on climate change”, reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris Agreement, and on working together on “net-zero emissions, zero-emissions vehicles, cross-border clean electricity transmission, and the Arctic”.
Expanding cooperation with regard to continental defence and promoting diversity and inclusion also featured in the conversation.
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also said the US is committed to consulting closely with the Afghan government, NATO allies and regional partners on a collective strategy to support a stable, sovereign, and secure future for the country.
