India asks Canada for additional protection at embassy

India asks Canada for additional protection at embassy

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto
Jan 25, 2024 11:20 AM IST

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations at India’s missions in Canada, New Delhi has asked Ottawa to ensure the security of its diplomatic premises on January 26 due to the threat of protests by pro-Khalistan elements.

HT Image
HT Image

“We have sensitized Canadian authorities about the requirement of safety and security of the Indian High Commission and Consulates,” India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa Sanjay Kumar Verma said.

This will be first time that national celebrations will be organised at the missions, including flag-hoisting ceremonies, since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated in the House of Commons on September 18 that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar, considered a terrorist in India, on June 18 in Surrey, British Columbia.

Concerns over security persist since protests over the arrest of Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh in March last year had subsequently led to a demonstration at the High Commission. On March 23, 2023, the protestors had crossed over to the side of the street where the High Commission is located and shaken its fenced and used two flash bangs near the perimeter.

The National Investigation Agency had thereafter filed a chargesheet in June, naming Amarjot Singh, Amritpal Singh’s brother-in-law for leading the protest where the smoke bombs were hurled into the High Commission. While the Ottawa Police Service had investigated the incident, no arrests were reported.

Since Nijjar’s murder, the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has also raised the rhetoric against Indian officials in Canada. They used posters with the word ‘Wanted’ under the photographs and names of India’s seniormost diplomats in Canada – its High Commissioner to Ottawa and Consul Generals in Vancouver and Toronto. Several temples were also targeted and these posters pasted on their walls or gates. Protests were also held in December at Consular camps organised by India’s missions in Canada.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

