IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / 'Ignores current ground reality': India on UK parliament's Kashmir debate
A Kashmiri boatman uses an oar to break the ice layer waters of Dal Lake after a snowfall, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
A Kashmiri boatman uses an oar to break the ice layer waters of Dal Lake after a snowfall, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
world news

'Ignores current ground reality': India on UK parliament's Kashmir debate

The debate, organised by Labour’s Sarah Owen, included the participation of cross-party British MPs, many of whom have a large Kashmiri diaspora constituency base.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, London
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:07 PM IST

India has expressed its dismay at some of the parliamentarians who participated in a debate on Kashmir in the Houses of Parliament complex in London relying on "false assertions" and unsubstantiated allegations propagated by a "third country" – an apparent reference to Pakistan.

The debate, organised by backbench British MPs at Westminster Hall in the House of Commons on Wednesday evening, was entitled “Political situation in Kashmir” – terminology the Indian High Commission in London pointed out as problematic in itself.

“Regarding the reference to ‘Kashmir’ in the title: the need is felt to differentiate between the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India, and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (when the erstwhile princely state of Kashmir legally acceded to India in October 1947, this part was forcibly and illegally occupied by Pakistan),” the High Commission said in a statement.

“It was also noted that references to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, despite the volumes of authentic information available in the public domain – based on up to date and visible facts on the ground – ignored current ground reality and, instead chose to reflect false assertions of the kind promoted by a third country, such as unsubstantiated allegations of ‘genocide’, ‘rampant violence’ and ‘torture’,” it noted.

Responding to the debate on behalf of the UK government, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) minister Nigel Adams had reiterated the official stance that it is not for Britain to play any mediatory role in a bilateral India-Pakistan matter, even as he accepted there were human rights concerns on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

“The government’s policy [on Kashmir] remains stable, it’s unchanged. We continue to believe that this is for India and Pakistan to find a lasting political resolution to the situation that takes into account the wishes of the Kashmiri people… as laid out in the Simla Agreement,” said Adams, in his capacity as Minister for Asia.

“It’s not appropriate for the UK government to prescribe a solution or act as a mediator in this regard but it would be wrong to not acknowledge there are serious human rights concerns in both India-administered and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. This has been confirmed by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in his reports,” he said.

The minister also made a reference to the District Development Council (DDC) democratic elections held in the region in December last year, which Labour Party MP Barry Gardiner pointed out attracted the free and fair participation of over 50 per cent of the local electorate.

“The people of Kashmir deserve the opportunity to thrive and succeed, so more broadly we welcome the commitment that the Indian government has made to the economic and social development of India-administered Kashmir and we continue to seek further details of their plans,” added Adams.

The debate, organised by Labour’s Sarah Owen, included the participation of cross-party British MPs, many of whom have a large Kashmiri diaspora constituency base.

They raised concerns of alleged human rights violations and called on the UK government to seek access to the region for direct reports from Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to be presented in the UK Parliament in future.

The Indian High Commission in London sought to highlight that since last year, a smart wi-fi project has enabled high-speed internet access in the region and that despite threats of terror attacks, challenging weather conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, landmark DDC elections were concluded in December 2020.

“Since the administrative reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, it is well on the path of good governance and accelerated development. All administrative measures taken by the Government of India in Jammu and Kashmir are entirely an internal matter of India,” the Indian High Commission statement said.

“Regarding the reference to peace and stability of our region, it is reiterated that India stands ready to engage with Pakistan on all outstanding issues – including on Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the Shimla Agreement (1972) and the Lahore Declaration (1999) in an atmosphere free from terror, hostility and violence,” it noted.

The statement asserted that while it was not the policy of India to take “undue interest” in the internal discussions within a foreign Parliament, the High Commission of India continues to engage with all concerned – including the UK government and parliamentarians – to avoid “misperceptions and misinformation” by making authentic information about India available to all. PTI AK NSA AKJ NSA

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir restrictions social media ban in jammu and kashmir kashmir
app
Close
e-paper
Medical staff queues to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany. (REUTERS)
Medical staff queues to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany. (REUTERS)
world news

Europe mulls vaccine certificate to boost crippled economy

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:34 PM IST
The proposal to introduce such a certificate gained momentum after Greece PM Mitsotakis formally requested it with a letter to chief of the European Commission.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some alerts had specifically referred to the possible infiltration of Pakistan’s Shias, the people said.(Photo: Sourced)
Some alerts had specifically referred to the possible infiltration of Pakistan’s Shias, the people said.(Photo: Sourced)
world news

'Security concerns' push UAE to suspend issuance of visit visas to Pakistan

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:27 PM IST
The move followed specific alerts about possible attacks on Israeli citizens, who have been travelling in large numbers to the UAE since the two countries normalised their ties in August.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man uses an umbrella to take shade from the rain in New Delhi on June 25, 2020 during the Covid lockdown. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
A man uses an umbrella to take shade from the rain in New Delhi on June 25, 2020 during the Covid lockdown. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
world news

Early lockdown in Delhi had less impact on air quality: Report

By Prasun Sonwalkar , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:33 PM IST
Experts discovered that the beneficial reductions in NO2 due to the lockdowns were smaller than expected, after removing the effects of weather.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court on December 30, 2020 jailed 10 of the 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists for up to three years over a bid by the group to flee the city by speedboat to seek sanctuary in Taiwan. Two teenage pro-democracy campaigners amongst the group of 12 activists will be sent back to Hong Kong, police said.(AFP)
The court on December 30, 2020 jailed 10 of the 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists for up to three years over a bid by the group to flee the city by speedboat to seek sanctuary in Taiwan. Two teenage pro-democracy campaigners amongst the group of 12 activists will be sent back to Hong Kong, police said.(AFP)
world news

Hong Kong cops arrest 11 for assisting pro-democracy protesters' escape attempt

ANI, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:31 PM IST
A police source confirmed the arrests early on Thursday of 8 men and 3 women aged 18 to 72 for "assisting offenders", an offence under the Criminal Procedure Ordinance carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Long-withheld Pentagon survey shows widespread racial discrimination, harassment

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:22 PM IST
The 2017 survey, whose results have not previously been reported, also showed that US troops who experienced racial discrimination or harassment had high levels of dissatisfaction with the complaint process and largely did not report it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump speaks during a visit at the US-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, US, January 12, 2021. (REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump speaks during a visit at the US-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, US, January 12, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Donald Trump will try to make his impeachment about free speech

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:11 PM IST
The real issue is — once again — his election interference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Other squalid and congested camps in the area are home to nearly 900,000 Rohingya, most of whom fled a brutal military offensive by Myanmar's military in 2017. (File home)(REUTERS)
Other squalid and congested camps in the area are home to nearly 900,000 Rohingya, most of whom fled a brutal military offensive by Myanmar's military in 2017. (File home)(REUTERS)
world news

Blaze razes 500 houses in Bangladesh Rohingya camp

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:03 PM IST
There were no deaths but at least 10 people were injured as they escaped the fire at around 2:00 am (2000 GMT Wednesday) at the Nayapara camp, Bangladesh's refugee commissioner Rezwan Hayat said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Syringes are stored as the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine is administered at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany.(REUTERS)
Syringes are stored as the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine is administered at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany.(REUTERS)
world news

Moscow may approve non-Russian Covid-19 vaccines soon: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:32 PM IST
Russia, which has the world's fourth-highest number of Covid-19 cases, plans to begin mass vaccinations next week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia, which has the world's fourth-highest number of Covid-19 cases, plans to begin mass vaccinations next week.(REUTERS)
Russia, which has the world's fourth-highest number of Covid-19 cases, plans to begin mass vaccinations next week.(REUTERS)
world news

Russia to submit Sputnik V vaccine for EU approval, says RDIF chief

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:31 PM IST
Peer-reviewed results of the vaccine would be released shortly and would demonstrate its high efficacy, fund chief Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shutdowns of restaurants, bars and other venues where people gather in California, New York and other states have likely forced up layoffs.(AP/ File photo)
Shutdowns of restaurants, bars and other venues where people gather in California, New York and other states have likely forced up layoffs.(AP/ File photo)
world news

US unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:17 PM IST
The latest figures for jobless claims, issued Thursday by the Labor Department, remain at levels never seen until the virus struck.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(File photo)(AFP )
Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(File photo)(AFP )
world news

Russia says 'obliged' to detain Alexei Navalny upon return

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Navalny has been in Germany since late August after he collapsed on a flight from Siberia to Moscow and was flown to Berlin by medical aircraft.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 2015 Paris Agreement aims to curb warming to below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably 1.5C, this century.(Reuters/ File photo)
The 2015 Paris Agreement aims to curb warming to below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably 1.5C, this century.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Poor nations need more cash to adapt to climate change: UN

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Extreme weather last year such as torrential rains in Africa, record heat waves and warmer temperatures on tropical oceans is consistent with climate change, scientists say.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pope Francis conducts a Mass on the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican,(REUTERS)
Pope Francis conducts a Mass on the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican,(REUTERS)
world news

Pope Francis, ex-pope Benedict get virus vaccines: Vatican

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The Argentine pontiff, 84, has previously spoken of the importance of the jab in the fight against Covid-19, which has severely curtailed his own love of being among his flock.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ultimate goal of the deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, something Iran insists it does not want to do.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
The ultimate goal of the deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, something Iran insists it does not want to do.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
world news

UN watchdog confirms another Iranian breach of nuclear deal

AP, Berlin
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Iran maintains its plans to conduct research and development on uranium metal production are part of its “declared aim to design an improved type of fuel,” the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medical workers move a person who died from Covid-19 at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP/ File photo)
Medical workers move a person who died from Covid-19 at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP/ File photo)
world news

Explained: What is WHO team looking for in Wuhan

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:16 PM IST
The Wuhan Institute of Virology maintains an extensive archive of genetic sequences of bat coronaviruses built in the wake of the 2003 SARS pandemic. WHO team members would hope for access to lab logbooks and data, both junior and senior researchers and safety protocols.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP