India, Indonesia hold second security dialogue, vow to combat terror

  • Ajit Doval co-chaired the 2nd India-Indonesia Security Dialogue with Mohammad Mahfud, coordinating minister of political, legal and security affairs.
NSA Ajit Doval meets Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Jakarta on Thursday. (HT photo)
NSA Ajit Doval meets Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Jakarta on Thursday. (HT photo)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 07:52 PM IST
ByShishir Gupta

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval led the second India-Indonesia security dialogue with Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs of Indonesia Mohammad Mahfud on Thursday, where they discussed political and security issues.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Embassy in Indonesia said, "National Security Adviser Ajit Doval co-chaired the 2nd India-Indonesia Security Dialogue (IISD) with Mohammad Mahfud, Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs. They discussed issues including cooperation in counter-terrorism, maritime, defence and cyber."

"Mahfud and Doval recognised the importance of traditional friendly relationship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and expressed confidence that the IISD would strengthen the cooperation between them to overcome common challenges and identified opportunities for further close collaboration in the field of political and security issues," the two countries said a joint statement.

Two years ago, India-Indonesia had held their first security dialogue during which both the nations agreed on operational cooperation in security and counter-terrorism.

The dialogues are seen as a tool to strengthen the diplomatic relation between the two countries.

India and Indonesia are two key maritime powers in the Indo-Pacific region. A stronger India-Indonesia strategic tries in the maritime domain could contribute to the stability of the Indo-Pacific.

Malacca, the Lombok and Sunda straits are part of the Indonesian territory. The Strait of Malacca connects the Andaman Sea (Indian Ocean) and the South China Sea (Pacific Ocean).

India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands lie at the intersection of South Asia and Southeast Asia and are adjacent to the western entrance of the critical Strait of Malacca, one of the busiest sea routes in the world.

Besides, Indonesia may be looking to acquire Indian defence technologies, including BrahMos missile, to strengthen its security architecture and push for joint production, in the face of a growing Chinese threat.

France's defence ministry has said Indonesia will also order 42 Rafale fighter jets in an $8.1 billion deal, as part of a series of agreements also including submarine development and ammunition, making Jakarta the biggest French arms client in the region.

Recently, the US State Department has approved the potential sale of F-15ID aircraft and related equipment to Indonesia in a deal valued at up to $13.9 billion.

  Shishir Gupta
    Shishir Gupta

    Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

Topics
india indonesia south china sea ajit doval terrorism + 3 more
Friday, March 18, 2022
