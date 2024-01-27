 India is cooperating with Canada amid tensions over murdered Sikh: Trudeau aide | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / India is cooperating with Canada amid tensions over murdered Sikh: Trudeau aide

India is cooperating with Canada amid tensions over murdered Sikh: Trudeau aide

Reuters |
Jan 27, 2024 04:29 AM IST

Last November, US authorities said they had thwarted a plot to kill a Sikh separatist in the United States.

India is cooperating with Canada and bilateral ties are improving after tensions spiked over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia, a top Canadian official told CTV in an interview published on Friday.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks past Indian PM Narendra Modi (AP)
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks past Indian PM Narendra Modi (AP)

Diplomatic relations soured after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last year said Canada was "actively pursuing credible allegations" that Indian agents were potentially linked to the June 2023 murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen. India has denied any formal government role in Nijjar's murder.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"I wouldn't describe them (the Indians) as not cooperating. I think we've made advancements in that relationship," Jody Thomas, Trudeau's national security adviser, told CTV.

CTV published an excerpt from the interview on its website on Friday. The full interview will be aired on Sunday.

Canada has been pressing India to cooperate in its investigation of Nijjar's killing. Last November, U.S. authorities said they had thwarted a plot to kill a Sikh separatist in the United States.

"The information that they (the Americans) revealed supported our position and our assertions with India, and India is working with us ... far more closely to resolve this," Thomas told CTV. Trudeau said in December he sensed a change in New Delhi's tone with Ottawa after the U.S. case.

The acrimony has delayed discussions on a free-trade deal and threatened Canada's plans to expand its influence in the Indo-Pacific region, where New Delhi's cooperation is critical to efforts to check an increasingly assertive China.

"Our ability to function in the Indo Pacific does rely on having a healthy relationship with India. And I think that we are working back towards that," Thomas said. Around 2 million Canadians, or 5% of the population, have Indian heritage.

Canada withdrew 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi in September asked Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence following Trudeau's remarks.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On