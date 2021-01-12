IND USA
The 6.5 million masks donated by Guru Nanda will be used to help charities and non-profit organisations in their efforts to protect frontline workers, other staff and family, patients and the larger communities they support during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, it said.
Indian American owned company donates over 6.5 million masks

Guru Nanda -- a manufacturer of premium farm-to-home aromatherapy and other health and wellness products -- has also donated a total of 163,128 sets of toothpastes and toothbrushes to the organisations, a media release said on Monday.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:29 PM IST

A California-based company owned by an Indian-American has donated 6.5 million masks to various charities and non-profits across the country to support them in their efforts to protect frontline workers and the larger communities during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Guru Nanda -- a manufacturer of premium farm-to-home aromatherapy and other health and wellness products -- has also donated a total of 163,128 sets of toothpastes and toothbrushes to the organisations, a media release said on Monday.

The 6.5 million masks donated by Guru Nanda will be used to help charities and non-profit organisations in their efforts to protect frontline workers, other staff and family, patients and the larger communities they support during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, it said.

“It is incumbent on all of us as individuals, corporations, and global citizens to do everything we can to help stop the spread of COVID-19," said Puneet Nanda, founder of Guru Nanda.

“As a longtime Southern California manufacturing company, we at Guru Nanda have the wherewithal to provide massive quantities of masks, and we are proud to work with so many esteemed charitable partners to deliver them to those that need them most,” he said.

Recipients of the donations include the San Antonio Hospital Foundation in Upland, California; Localheartsfoundation.org; Oklahoma City-based Feedthechildren.org; Social Security Works Education Fund’s Masks for America Project; and MedVets, a veteran-designated non-profit.

