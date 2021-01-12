Indian American owned company donates over 6.5 million masks
A California-based company owned by an Indian-American has donated 6.5 million masks to various charities and non-profits across the country to support them in their efforts to protect frontline workers and the larger communities during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.
Guru Nanda -- a manufacturer of premium farm-to-home aromatherapy and other health and wellness products -- has also donated a total of 163,128 sets of toothpastes and toothbrushes to the organisations, a media release said on Monday.
The 6.5 million masks donated by Guru Nanda will be used to help charities and non-profit organisations in their efforts to protect frontline workers, other staff and family, patients and the larger communities they support during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, it said.
“It is incumbent on all of us as individuals, corporations, and global citizens to do everything we can to help stop the spread of COVID-19," said Puneet Nanda, founder of Guru Nanda.
“As a longtime Southern California manufacturing company, we at Guru Nanda have the wherewithal to provide massive quantities of masks, and we are proud to work with so many esteemed charitable partners to deliver them to those that need them most,” he said.
Recipients of the donations include the San Antonio Hospital Foundation in Upland, California; Localheartsfoundation.org; Oklahoma City-based Feedthechildren.org; Social Security Works Education Fund’s Masks for America Project; and MedVets, a veteran-designated non-profit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter blocks 70,000 QAnon accounts after US Capitol riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter entitled to ban Trump, but social media firms must be accountable: UK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU seeks space alliance to defend against US and Chinese ambitions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US asking states to speed Covid vaccine, not hold back second dose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK PM’s 7-mile bike ride defended as action on lockdown breaches toughens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kremlin foe Navalny says Russian prison authority has asked a court to jail him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interpol issues notices over Beirut's massive port blast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swiss drugs regulator approves Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US judge blocks execution of only woman on federal death row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turkey, Greece to break five-year negotiations impasse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abuse of manatee with 'Trump' etched on its back prompts investigation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia recovers first black box from crashed plane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden inauguration: Key dates to watch for amid fears of armed protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trudeau to shuffle cabinet after Indo-Canadian minister quits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Benjamin Netanyahu removes joint photo with Donald Trump from his Twitter banner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox