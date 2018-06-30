Indian American to lead Democratic party operationally

The Democratic National Committee, the top decision making body of the Democratic Party in the US, on Friday named Seema Nanda its chief executive officer, making her the first Indian American to be named as the operational head a major American national party.

“As CEO, Seema will manage the day-to-day operations of the organization,” the party said in a statement. “Seema served on DNC Chair Tom Perez’s transition team, which took a fresh look at the committee’s operations following the 2016 election and put in place an infrastructure that contributed to wins in 2017 and 2018.”

DNC chair Tom Perez said in a statement announcing Nanda’s appointment, “I’m beyond excited that Seema is bringing her talent and brilliance to the DNC.

“I’ve seen firsthand Seema’s exceptional ability to lead. She is a seasoned manager who has a proven track record of success and a well-documented history of fighting for our Democratic values, whether it’s on immigration, civil rights or levelling the playing field for our workers.”