Indian artefacts among 600+ items stolen from British museum; CCTV image emerges

Months after a big robbery of over 600 artefacts at the Bristol Museum in the United Kingdom, the local police on Thursday released snaps from a CCTV clip showing four accused gaining entry into the premises. Men in the early hours of September 25 in the city of Bristol, south-west England outside a building which housed items from the Bristol Museum's British Empire and Commonwealth collection. (AFP)

Items from India were also reportedly part of the 600+ artefacts related to the history of the British Empire and Commonwealth that were stolen at around 2 am on September 25 after four men broke into a building at the Cumberland Road area.

The Avon and Somerset Police force released the images of the accused and sought help from people in identifying them. The police said that the missing items had “significant cultural value”.

"These items, many of which were donations, form part of a collection that provides insight into a multi-layered part of British history, and we are hoping that members of the public can help us to bring those responsible to justice," said DC Dan Burgan, one of the investigating officers in the case.

What was stolen?

Jewellery, military medals, badges and pins, geological specimens, carved ivory, silverware, and bronze figurines were some items stolen from the museum, news agency AFP said in a report.

Besides, artefacts like an ivory Buddha and a waist belt buckle belonging to an East India Company officer, were also stolen, reported PTI.

The robbery took place late at night on September 25 and the accused were caught on security cameras outside the building that housed the artefacts in Bristol.

Hunt on for 4 men

The police said that all of the accused were while males, one in a white cap, black jacket, light trousers and black trainers, one in a grey hooded jacket, black trousers and black trainers, another man in a green cap, black jacket, light shorts and white trainers, and a large-built man in a two-toned orange and navy/black puffed jacket, black trousers, and black-and-white trainers.

The Avon and Somerset Police wish to speak to the suspects and have sought the public's help in identifying and tracking them down.