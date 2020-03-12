Indian children’s publisher wins London Book Fair award

world

Chennai-based Karadi Tales, which publishes picturebooks and audiobooks for children, has won the Audiobook Publisher of the Year award at the London Book Fair Awards 2020, which took place online after the coronovirus outbreak cancelled the event.

Organisers said on Tuesday that judges congratulated Karadi Tales on its “firm commercial focus on their future web-based strategy, and continued dedication to both educating and entertaining young people in India.” The publisher was shortlisted in three categories.

The prizes have been posted to the winners, the organisers added.

LBF director Jacks Thomas said: “The International Excellence Awards always remind us of the innovative, important and inspiring work being done by all those in the global publishing and book community”.

“From translators in India and librarians in Finland to literary festivals in Ukraine and literary agents in France, these awards show the breadth of talent working in the industry around the world today”.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Nigel Newton, founder and chief executive of Bloomsbury Publishing, for his contribution to the book industry, publishing international best-selling works by Khaled Hosseini, Margaret Atwood, J K Rowling and William Dalrymple.