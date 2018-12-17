Indian construction worker in Dubai gets 15 years in jail for stabbing colleague to death

A 26-year-old Indian construction worker in the UAE has lost his appeal against a 15-year jail term, months after he was convicted for getting drunk and stabbing to death a colleague and injuring another fellow Indian who tried to intervene, according to a media report.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the accused of premeditated murder and murder bid in October, the Gulf news reported on Sunday.

The Indian national, who has not been named, stabbed to death his colleague on December, 2017, at a labour accommodation, the report said. The accused attacked the victim’s roommate as well when he tried to stop him.

Dubai Police’s forensic examiner said the victim succumbed to severe stab wounds in the heart and chest.

The convict, who has not been named, appealed after the primary ruling before the appeal court and sought to have a reduced jail term. However, on Sunday, presiding judge Eisa Al Sharif rejected the appeal and upheld his 15-year jail term.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 20:23 IST