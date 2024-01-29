Indian envoy Sudhakar Dalela congratulates Tshering Tobgay for assuming charge as Bhutan PM

Thimphu [Bhutan], January 29 (ANI): The Indian envoy to Bhutan, Sudhakar Dalela, called on the newly-elected Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay and conveyed the greetings of India's leadership for assuming responsibility as the Bhutanese PM. HT Image

Ambassador Dalela also affirmed country's commitment to working closely to foster India-Bhutan ties.

Taking to X, Indian Embassy in Bhutan posted about the meeting, saying, "Ambassador @SudhakarDalela paid a courtesy call on Hon'ble Lyonchhen @tsheringtobgay and conveyed greetings of India's leadership on his assumption of responsibility as the Prime Minister. committed to working closely to further strengthen India-Bhutan unique ties of friendship."

Later on, the Indian envoy called on Bhutan's Foreign Minister and conveyed External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's greeting to the Bhutanese minister for assuming charge of his post.

"Amb @SudhakarDalela paid a courtesy call on Lyonpo D.N Dhungyel and conveyed greetings on EAM's behalf on his assumption of responsibility as Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade. We look forward to working together to further deepen exemplary ties across sectors," Indian embassy in Bhutan posted on X.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the party chief, Tshering Tobgay for their triumph in the parliamentary elections in Bhutan.

The Prime Minister said in a post on X, "Heartiest congratulations to my friend @tsheringtobgay and the People's Democratic Party for winning the parliamentary elections in Bhutan. Look forward to working together again to further strengthen our unique ties of friendship and cooperation."

Bhutan's People's Democratic Party (PDP) won the largest number of seats in the parliamentary elections and formed the new government.

PDP won 30 out of the 47 National Assembly seats and the Bhutan Tendrel Party secured 17 seats.

This was Bhutan's fourth general election since transitioning from a traditional monarchy to a parliamentary form of government 15 years back.

Nestled between China and India, the majority-Buddhist nation ushered in democracy with its first free vote in 2008, two years after former king, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, abdicated in favour of his Oxford-educated son Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. (ANI)