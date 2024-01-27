Indian envoy to Singapore praises ongoing Namaste Bharat exhibition; calls it a fine example of Indian diversity

Ambule on Friday inaugurated the 4-day ‘Namaste Bharat’ exhibition, featuring over 100 stalls showcasing exquisite Indian products, sharing the “One District One Product” which the Indian government is promoting globally. HT Image

Urging the Indian diaspora in Singapore to help promote the Indian culture and products that originate from India among Non-Indian Singaporeans, Ambule highlighted the large-scale participation of women in the exhibition.

"The ‘Namaste Bharat’ exhibition being held this week here displays a wide variety of made-in-India products and shows the diversity of Indian culture at its best. We should be proud of the unity in diversity displayed at the exhibition,” he said.

He highlighted the large number of ladies participants in various events being held here, calling it “Naari Shakti”.

The exhibition also has programmes on the promotion of Yoga, Indian language fabrics and food.

Echoing the High Commissioner's call on cultural activities in Singapore, Aarti Agarwal, the founder of Shinz Group which organizes Talent Hunt Singapore annually, observed that the Indians in the city-state are “actively participating in cultural shows and performing arts including traditional music”.

Sunita Lad Bhamray, a naturalised Singaporean, summed up the activities at Namaste Bharat, highlighting the performances and discussions on Indian languages such as Kanada and Bhojpuri.

“There is so much gathering of Indian cultural diversity in Singapore,” she added.