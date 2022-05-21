Indian high commission in Ottawa issues advisory after accidental drowning deaths
India’s high commission in Ottawa on Friday issued an advisory asking Indian students to take precautions during swimming after two tragic incidents in April this year.
The advisory, posted on Twitter, said the high commission was “disturbed to see a recent spurt in cases of death due to drowning of Indian students in Canada”.
It urged Indian students to “obey local laws and avoid swimming or diving in lakes or rivers without life vests and other statutory precautions. Those who do not know swimming should avoid trying their hand at learning it without proper supervision”.
“It has been noticed that at times, groups of students attempt water sports in an inebriated condition; this may result in accidents and fatalities,” it added.
It is “the responsibility of every student to avoid any dangerous activity which can cause loss of life and bring misery and suffering to their families,” the high commission said.
At least two instances of Indian students accidentally drowning have been reported since April this year. Harshil Barot, 23, originally from Gujarat, died after drowning in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coastal area of Peggy’s Cove, in the province of Nova Scotia.
The latest such tragedy was reported on Sunday, when Peel regional police found the body of 20-year-old Navkiran Singh, from Punjab, in the Credit Valley River in Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area.
The high commission has in the recent months launched an extensive outreach programme for the ballooning community of Indians in Canada.
Part of the effort is focused on Indian students and the country’s various missions have reached out to universities across Canada to create a database of students in the country and to map their whereabouts.In addition, they are also coordinating with community organisations and in particular, with students’ associations at universities.
Confirmed monkeypox cases in Canada rise to five
Canadian health authorities on Friday confirmed three more cases of monkeypox, bringing the total cases in the country to five, and said several other samples are being examined, while reassuring the public that the viral disease doesn't pose a serious threat as yet. Health Canada said Friday evening it had notified Sante Quebec, the province's health department, that three samples had tested positive for monkeypox.
Russian military says it destroyed major Western arms consignment in Ukraine
Russian military said on Saturday it had destroyed a major consignment of Western arms in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region, west of Kyiv, using sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles. The defence ministry said in a statement the strike took out "a large batch of weapons and military equipment delivered from the USA and European countries" and intended for Ukrainian troops in the eastern Donbas region where the fighting is concentrated.
'Stop raping us': Woman strips on Cannes red carpet against violence in Ukraine
A woman stripped off on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival to reveal her body painted in the colours of the Ukrainian flag with the words "Stop Raping Us" in a solo protest on Friday. The stunt briefly interrupted the parade of guests in evening wear, including Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, attending the premiere of their film "Three Thousand Years of Longing" by George Miller.
Monkeypox: List of nations with confirmed and suspected cases
The World Health Organization on Thursday said there were 80 confirmed monkeypox cases (and 50 suspected infections) in 11 countries and warned that more cases are likely to be reported as surveillance and testing expands. Which countries have monkeypox cases? Spain has 31 confirmed cases, 24 of which were reported Friday. Portugal has 23 confirmed cases. Dutch health authorities are bracing for several more cases to be reported.
Russia losing ‘UAVs’ in Ukraine, says UK; explains why it could be a setback
Even as Russia claimed a big win and said it had seized the last holdout in Ukraine's Mariupol - the Azovstal iron and steel works plant - the United Kingdom on Saturday said the country is fast losing UAVs (Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles) that will hit its operational effectiveness. Kyiv estimates its losses to be around $100 billion. Another impact is the fuel and gas shortage.
