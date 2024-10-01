Indian man in Canada shares video teaching people how to scam grocery stores, triggers outrage, ‘It’s literally a crime’

An Indian man in Canada has triggered an outrage on social media after sharing a video teaching people how to scam local grocery stores. The immigrant, speaking Gujarati, casually explained how people can scam the system. Indian man in Canada shares video teaching people how to scam grocery stores, triggers outrage (nisu_2/Instagram)

The man, who goes by the name NiSu P. on Instagram, initially shared the video on his profile. However, his account no longer appears on Instagram.

In the video, he can be seen swapping price tag stickers on apples at the store.One X user said he speaks the language, and paraphrased what the man in the video is saying. According to the user, the Indian man is saying, “Let me teach how to save money. This one is 2.49. This one is 3.49. Don't worry, all you do is take this sticker, and put it here. And take this sticker and put it here. And then take this apple for 2.49.”

His video is now being circulated on X, with many sharing screenshots of his Instagram account in the comment section. He is facing widespread criticism.

The video was shared by one X user with the caption, “Canadian newcomer records video for his Instagram followers showing them how to SCAM Canada's grocery stores. This should be grounds for automatic deportation. People like this add ZERO value to our country and make the good immigrants look bad. DEPORT!”

Take a look at the video:

‘It’s literally a crime’

In the comment section, one user wrote, “Whoever this Instagram influencer is needs to be deported back to India immediately”. “That’s not just a scam it’s literally a crime,” one user wrote, while another said, “Whenever he goes for employment, that background check is going to be fizzy”. One said, “So brazen… people are actually on social media showing others how to commit crime???? GET HIM OUT OF THIS COUNTRY.”

“Self respect, honor, and fairness remain unfamiliar and uncharted territory for these people. Scamming on the other hand…,” one user commented, while another said, “Ever notice it's ALWAYS these sort of immigrants who do this? They create scam call centres, so it's no wonder they try to create scams when they're out of their country.” One wrote, “What a loser. What normal law-abiding person pulls that kind of sh*t off?! ID this person and charge him.” Another said, “Wow….no respect whatsoever for the country that welcomed you. Shame on you!!!!”