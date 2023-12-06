close_game
close_game
News / World News / Indian man killed in Australian car crash; wife seeks help to repatriate his remains

Indian man killed in Australian car crash; wife seeks help to repatriate his remains

PTI |
Dec 06, 2023 03:54 PM IST

Khusdeep Singh was driving along Palmers Road on Monday when his vehicle crossed median strip and rolled several times in southwest Melbourne.

A 26-year-old Indian man has died after his car crashed and rolled several times here in Australia and his wife has appealed for help to send his remains back to his parents in India, according to a media report.

Emergency services promptly responded, attempting to revive Singh, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Emergency services promptly responded, attempting to revive Singh, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Khusdeep Singh was driving along Palmers Road at around 11.15 pm on Monday when his vehicle crossed the median strip and rolled several times in southwest Melbourne, Wyndham TV reported.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Emergency services promptly responded, attempting to revive Singh, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

While the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, authorities are considering fatigue as a potential factor.

To send her husband’s remains back to his parents in India, Singh’s wife, Japneet Kour, an international student who arrived in Australia last year, has initiated a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe.

She shared that her husband worked as a truck driver in Melbourne and was known for his positive outlook on life.

Kour is reaching out for donations, big or small, to support the cause and has urged people to share the fundraiser widely.

In her plea, she expressed gratitude for the support and condolences received during this heartbreaking time.

Investigations into the details of the crash are ongoing.

In November, five members of two Indian families in Australia, including two children, were killed when a luxury SUV ploughed into a packed outdoor dining area of a pub in Melbourne.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out