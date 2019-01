Indian-origin man charged with murder of girlfriend in Singapore apartment

A 34-year-old Indian-origin man was on Friday charged with the murder of a woman, who was found dead in a rented apartment in Singapore, according to a media report.

Singaporean M Krishnan allegedly killed 40-year-old Mallika Begum Rahamansa Abdul Rahman in the apartment in the northern housing estate of Woodlands late on Wednesday night, revealed a court document.

Police said the two knew each other and were understood to be in a relationship. Both had frequent quarrels, Today, an online portal, reported.

When police arrived at the murder scene shortly after receiving a call at 1.34 am on Thursday, Mallika was lying motionless inside a room. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene, the report said.

Though Krishnan fled the scene by then, police apprehended him hours later as his identity was “quickly established”, authorities said.

Krishnan, who faces death penalty if convicted of murder, was not represented by a lawyer on Friday. Bail was granted and he was remanded at the Central Police Division. The next hearing has been set on January 25.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 16:32 IST