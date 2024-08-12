- India's Bharti Enterprises said on Monday it would acquire a 24.5% stake in BT, worth 3.2 billion pounds , to buy out the British company's top investor Patrick Drahi. Indian ownership of British companies

Here is a look at some other Indian companies that own British firms.

* TATA GROUP

The Indian business behemoth owns the UK-based luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, while Tata Steel has plants in Britain, including the Port Talbot facility.

In 2023, Tata announced a more than 4 billion pound investment in a UK electric car battery factory.

* RELIANCE INDUSTRIES

Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd bought British battery technology company Faradion Ltd for $135 million in 2021.

Reliance Brands Ltd acquired a 100% stake in the 259-year-old British toy store chain Hamleys from C Banner International Holdings in 2019.

* WIPRO

Indian IT firm Wipro acquired Capco, a UK-based management consultancy firm in a $1.45 billion deal in 2022.

* EICHER MOTOR

The iconic British motorcycle manufacturing company Royal Enfield was bought out by Eicher Motor Group in 1994 and is now headquartered in Chennai. Founded in 1901 in Worcestershire, England, it is the oldest global motorcycle brand in continuous production.

* MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd bought BSA Motorcycles in 2021 and brought the defunct motorcycle brand back into circulation after a nearly 50-year production halt.

Standing for Birmingham Small Arms Company Ltd, BSA was founded in Birmingham in 1861, for the production of firearms and is globally known for its motorcycles now.

* TVS MOTOR COThe automobile group acquired the iconic British brand Norton in 2020. In fiscal 2023, the company also bought a 70% stake in EBCO Ltd for producing and distributing electric bikes in Britain.

* UK FINTECH

Indian investment group Wadhawan Global Capital was a lead investor in a 32 million pound fundraise by British digital bank Zopa in 2017

* UK FINANCIALS

There are no India-based investors among the top investors in the UK's top publicly-listed banks and financial services companies, according to LSEG data

* INDIAN OWNED-COMPANIES IN THE UK

Research by Grant Thornton found that there were 971 Indian-owned companies in the UK in 2024, up from 954 in 2023, of which just 6% were in the financial services sector.

Examples include:

* ST JAMES COURT HOTEL LTD is owned by The Indian Hotels Co Ltd and is part of the Taj chain of hotels.

* EET FUELS, formerly Essar UK Ltd, which focuses on decarbonisation efforts in the UK, is owned by Indian conglomerated Essar Group.

* PHARMACEUTICAL FIRMS: Major Indian pharmaceutical companies including Dr Reddy's, Cipla and Glenmark have UK units, with some focusing on generic medicines and supplies medicines to the NHS.

* VEDANTA RESOURCES: The diversified miner, owned by Indian businessman Anil Agarwal, is headquartered in London and was formerly listed on the London Stock Exchange.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.