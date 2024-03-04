Indian student applications to Canada drop by 15% after bilateral tensions, housing crisis

After growing each year in recent times, study permits applications from Indians to join Canadian higher education institutions fell by over 15% in 2023 as compared to 2022, as bilateral tensions coupled with housing affordability played a part in the decline. Students wait for the bus at Sheridan College Brampton campus in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (Bloomberg)

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada data, study permit applications for 2023 fell to 307,603 from 363,484 the previous year, which was an overall record. In comparison, the numbers for 2021 were at 203,6075.

The decrease was significant in the last quarter of 2023, going from 119,923 recorded in 2022 to 69,203, a reduction of 42%.

While the number of applications has dropped, actual study permits issued to international students from India increased. They rose to a record 278,860 last year from 225,820 the previous year. Indian students comprised over 41% of study permit holders out of the total 548,720 issued in 2022, and 684,385 in 2023.

India’s High Commission has estimated there are approximately 300,000 international students from the country currently in Canada.

Applications starting falling in the second half of 2023, driven mainly by concerns over housing, as shelter costs rose steeply in Canada, and the situation was compounded by a chill in bilateral ties after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement in the House of Commons on September 18 last year that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, three months earlier.

These numbers may be further impacted in 2024 as the Canadian Government is going to implement measures to stem the tide of international students, who crossed a million last year. In January, Ottawa announced an intake cap, which is expected to result in a reduction in 35% this year as compared to 2023.

This was announced by Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller who said the “temporary” cap will be placed for two years and the cap for 2025 re-assessed at the end of this year.

“For 2024, the cap is expected to result in approximately 360,000 approved study permits, a decrease of 35% from 2023,” IRCC announced in a release at the time.