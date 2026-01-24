Indian-origin man identified as latest murder victim in gang war in Canada

The ongoing gang war in the Lower Mainland region of the province of British Columbia has claimed the life of another Indo-Canadian, with police identifying 28-year-old Dilraj Singh Gill as the victim of a murder that took place on January 22 in the town of Burnaby. A photo of murder victim Dilraj Singh Gill, 28, which was released by Canadian police on Friday. ((Credit: IHIT))

In a release on Friday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team or IHIT said “investigators believe that this was a targeted shooting.”

It added that Gill, a resident of Vancouver, was known to police and “the shooting appears to have a nexus to the BC Gang conflict.”

On the day of the incident, officers from the Burnaby detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police or RCMP responded to reports of shots being fired and on reaching the scene arrived on scene, they located a male victim. Despite life-saving efforts, he did not survive. He was identified as Gill on Friday.

Police also found a vehicle on fire near the location and believe it was connected to the murder. Burning a vehicle used in such a killing is a hallmark of gangs in BC.

“A shooting, especially in a public place is extremely troubling, not only for the police but for the entire community. Information from witnesses and those in the area will be crucial in ensuring this investigation advances and to hold those responsible, accountable,” IHIT spokesperson Sergeant Freda Fong said.

Meanwhile, the outlet Vancouver Sun cited sources in reporting that Gill’s murder may be linked to the killing of 28-year-old Navpreet Dhaliwal on January 9 in the town of Abbotsford.

Dhaliwal was with the gang Brothers Keepers, rivals to the UN gang to which Gill was connected.

The outlet also reported that in 2021 Gill was convicted of drug charges. Gill was also convicted on several other charges in 2016.

Dhaliwal, too, had a criminal record. He was “known” to law enforcement after having been arrested on various charges in the past and was on bail at the time of the murder.

“This was a targeted and brazen shooting that took place in the middle of the day,” IHIT Corporal Esther Tupper said at the time.

In late 2022, Abbotsford Police initiated a large-scale drug trafficking investigation focusing on the activities of two residents of the town, Dhaliwal and Anmol Sandhu. “Both men are connected to the ongoing BC Gang Conflict and present a significant public safety risk,” a 2024 release stated.

On February 21st, 2024, Sandhu and Dhaliwal were arrested and charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Murder as well as Trafficking a Controlled Substance and Firearms offences.

Police was informed on July 31 that year that they had been released on bail and were residing in Abbotsford. “The Abbotsford Police Department recognizes the public safety risk these two men present and is issuing this public notification to keep the public informed,” the release had said.

They faced several bail conditions including electronic monitoring, house arrest, bar on possessing weapons, prohibition on communicating on social media and they were not allowed to possess a cellphone.