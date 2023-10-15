Indian-origin student's death linked to Covid vaccination? Singapore govt responds

The Singapore government has rejected “speculation” that the death of 14-year-old Indian-origin student Pranav Madhaik at a premier sports school earlier this week is linked to Covid-19 vaccination. 14-year-old Indian-origin student Pranav Madhaik.

Pranav, a secondary 2 student at Singapore Sports School, died on Wednesday after he felt unwell during a 400-metre fitness time trial on October 5.

It is "untrue and irresponsible", reported TODAY, citing the ministry of health (MOH) statement on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, the school claimed that the cause of Pranav's death was cardiac arrest with an antecedent cause of congenital malformation of coronary vessels.

"Based on the Ministry of Health's vaccination records, the student had received his last dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine more than 18 months ago," said the ministry.

"For an unvaccinated person, the risk of COVID-19 infection leading to severe illness, far outweighs that of vaccination," it added.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, the Singapore Sports School said Pranav told the badminton coach that he was feeling unwell after completing a 400-metre fitness time trial at about 6.26pm on October 5.

The coach told him to rest and the boy did so at the side of the starting point of the track while the coach attended to the time-trial data on his phone.

Not realising that Pranav was still resting at the same place, the coach then allegedly left the track to brief other students on competition matters. He then left the school premises after the briefing.

The boy interacted with two other groups of students before a track and field coach noticed him. After he was given water, the coach assessed that Pranav had difficulty getting up, even with help.

An ambulance was called and his parents were informed. The badminton coach returned to accompany Pranav to the hospital.

The ambulance arrived at about 7.02pm and transported the boy to the National University Hospital at about 7.19pm.

Pranav was warded and given medical care, but died on October 11. The school has said the cause of death was cardiac arrest with antecedent cause of congenital malformation of coronary vessels.

An investigation into the death has revealed there was a safety lapse as his badminton coach failed to check on his well-being before leaving the track. The coach has been served a notice of dismissal.

The school added it met with Pranav's parents on Friday evening and shared with them its findings.

"The school extends our deepest condolences to the family of Pranav, and is supporting the family in their time of grief."

"He did not account for all his student-athletes before dismissing them from training, which was not in accordance with the school's safety protocols," TODAY quoted the school as saying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON