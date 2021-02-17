Indians in UAE can now renew International Driving Permit at Indian Embassy: Report
Indian expats in the UAE can locally renew their International Driving Permit (IDP) issued in India starting Tuesday.
According to Gulf News, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Monday announced that it would facilitate the re-issuance of IDP to Indian nationals, which were originally issued by the relevant authorities in India with effect from February 15.
The move is part of the Indian government's decision to allow Indian Embassies abroad to provide the service in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and Highways (MoRTH).In an advisory related to the launch of the service posted on social media, the Embassy -- as quoted by Gulf News -- said: "Those who intend to avail of this consular service may please visit the Embassy during working hours (between 08:30 am to 12:30 pm on all working days from Sunday to Thursday) with their valid passport and expired IDP/ IDP number as well as their Indian driving license."
After physical verification of the documents, it said, the applicants will be asked to submit duly filled-in Miscellaneous Consular Service Form (EAP-II), Gulf News reported further.On the subject of whether the same would be applicable for Indians living in Dubai and Notehrn Emerates or not, the Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed to Gulf News that the same service can be done through an outsourced agency providing attestation services for Indians in Dubai and the northern emirates.
A consulate spokesperson said the process, documentation and fees will remain the same for Indians living in Dubai and the northern emirates as well.
"However, instead of visiting the consulate, they need to visit the IVS office for document submission," he said to Gulf News.
On the subject of the cost applicable, the mission said that they also have to provide Dh40 as consular service fee and Dh8 as Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) charge.
The applicant would need to upload all the relevant documents along with the receipt issued by the mission in the Parivahan portal of the ministry and pay the requisite IDP fees online on the same portal.
The mission explained further that on receipt of the application through the portal, the licensing authority (MoRTH), upon verification of the document shall courier the IDP, directly to the residential address of the applicant.
"It may be noted that the role of the embassy in this consular service is limited to the extent of facilitating submission of IDP renewal application form only. Any further correspondence pertaining to the subject, including status of the application would need to be verified directly from the authority concerned (MoRTH) in India," it added.
The government of India had last year announced the plan to facilitate the renewal of IDP for citizens whose permit expired while abroad through Indian missions as there was no such mechanism earlier.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday announced that a new consular service has been launched by Indian Missions/Posts abroad, in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for the facilitation of the issuance of International Driving Permit (IDP) to Indian nationals.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Consular Service will be provided by Missions/Posts abroad in countries, which are signatory of the Geneva Convention on Road Traffic, 1949.
