Indians, non-whites in UK more at Covid-19 risk: Survey

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 19:56 IST

A survey of over 2000 doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers revealed on Friday suggests that being a member of the non-white minority in the UK itself is an independent risk factor, complementing similar recent data that has prompted an inquiry by the Boris Johnson government.

The survey by the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (Bapio) was held over a week from April 14. It said the results confirm that irrespective of having comorbidities (underlying health conditions), being a non-white individual – called BAME (black and minority ethnic) – is in itself a significant independent risk factor to contract coronavirus.

Over 80 medical staff, including Indian-origin doctors, have passed away in the UK in recent days and weeks. According to NHS England, the dead include 492 people categorised as ‘British Indian’, while data shows 35% people in critical care in hospitals are non-white.

Indranil Chakravorty of Bapio said: “This is the largest survey of its kind that involves BAME healthcare workers from all backgrounds. And the results are no surprise, that being of BAME background is a major risk factor for contracting the virus.”

Bapio chairman added: “There are a number of areas highlighted in this important survey. Being BAME is a clear risk factor, and we need more sophisticated research into this area”.

“Also testing was not available to a sizeable number so they may have been isolating needlessly, as well as the fact that the lack of appropriate PPEs remains a recurring issue for our frontline staff”.

The majority (66%) of the survey respondents were hospital doctors, with primary care practitioners forming the second large group (24%). As many as 86% came from BAME backgrounds, with south Asians forming the bulk (75%).

The respondents were mainly in the ages of 40-60, and a significant number (30%) declared at least one comorbidity. Nearly 4% were Covid-19 positive, and another 15% were isolating and not available to work because they were symptomatic and had not been tested.

“Our survey found that only 20% of the 2003 respondents had PPEs that were fit for purpose, and the majority (70%) could not comply with social distancing in their clinical areas of work”, Bapio said.