e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 25, 2019

Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President Jair Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro, a far-right politician, came to power at the beginning of the year and has made it a policy to reduce visa requirements from a number of developed countries.

world Updated: Oct 25, 2019 08:40 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Sao Pulo
Earlier this year, the Brazilian government ended visa requirements for tourists and businesspeople from the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia
Earlier this year, the Brazilian government ended visa requirements for tourists and businesspeople from the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia(Getty FILE Photo)
         

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday the South American nation will drop its requirement that visiting Chinese and Indian tourists or businesspeople obtain visas.

Bolsonaro, a far-right politician, came to power at the beginning of the year and has made it a policy to reduce visa requirements from a number of developed countries. But the announcement, made during an official visit to China, is the first he has made expanding that policy to the developing world.

Earlier this year, the Brazilian government ended visa requirements for tourists and businesspeople from the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia. Those countries, however, have not in return dropped their visa requirements for Brazilian citizens.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 08:19 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra, Haryana results may affect BJP’s Rajya Sabha math
Maharashtra, Haryana results may affect BJP’s Rajya Sabha math
Donald Trump ready to mediate on Kashmir if asked by India, Pakistan: US
Donald Trump ready to mediate on Kashmir if asked by India, Pakistan: US
‘Have no plans of supporting BJP’, says JJP’s Dushyant Chautala
‘Have no plans of supporting BJP’, says JJP’s Dushyant Chautala
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
The exit poll that came closest to Congress’ seat tally
The exit poll that came closest to Congress’ seat tally
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Vinod Sharma on similarities between 2019 assembly polls and Gujarat elections
Vinod Sharma on similarities between 2019 assembly polls and Gujarat elections
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News