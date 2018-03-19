Indo-Pak diplomatic row reflects internal struggle in Pakistan, says activist Hoodbhoy

The latest row involving diplomats of India and Pakistan reflects the ‘sad situation’ in Islamabad in which the army is seen to be determined to discredit former prime minister Nawaz Sharif before elections, according to nuclear physicist and activist Pervez Hoodbhoy.

Sohail Mahmood, Pakistan’s high commissioner to India, has been recalled for consultations following allegations of harassment of the country’s diplomats in New Delhi and reports of Indian diplomats in Islamabad facing similar treatment.

Hoodbhoy, who is in London for a seminar organised by the Democracy Forum on the economic and political power of the military and its impact on democracy, told journalists on Sunday that ties between India and Pakistan were hostage to the pre-election situation in Pakistan. Elections are likely to be held in Pakistan later this year.

He said: “The India-Pakistan relationship is hostage to Pakistan's current internal pre-election situation, especially the hardline being adopted by the army and its determination to discredit Nawaz Sharif, who is identified with a soft line towards India.”

“The harassment of envoys is a reflection of the internal struggle playing out. The attempt is to discredit Sharif’s party for being soft towards India, by using the pretext of corruption”, Hoodbhoy, who is also known for his views on current affairs in Pakistan, added.

Pakistan’s army, he said, was facing pressure after the country was placed in the ‘grey list’ by the Financial Action Task Force for failing to fulfil its obligations to prevent terror financing in February.