Indo-Canadian police officer killed in traffic mishap in Alberta province

Toronto: An Indo-Canadian police officer was killed in a traffic mishap in the province of Alberta on Monday. Constable Harvinder Singh Dhami who was killed in a traffic accident in the province of Alberta on Monday. (Alberta RCMP)

Constable Harvinder Singh Dhami, better known as Harvey, was with the Strathcona county detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Strathcona is a township within the Edmonton Metropolitan Region of the province.

He was involved in the vehicular mishap at around 2am while responding to a complaint. “While en route to the call, his vehicle struck a large concrete barrier or abutment,” a statement from the RCMP said.

“Despite efforts of the emergency personnel and civilians, Harvey succumbed to his injuries,” it added.

The tragic accident is being investigated by the Strathcona RCMP.

Dhami, 32, joined the police service in 2019. He is survived by his wife Ravinder and her family, his mother, his sister and his brother.

After he died in the line of duty in the early hours of Monday, Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP, said, “Losing a member of our police service and a member of the community is incredibly difficult.”

Alberta’s Premier (equivalent of Chief Minister) Danielle Smith said in a tweet, “This is incredibly heartbreaking. I want to extend Alberta’s deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and colleagues of Cst. Dhami.”

She also ordered flags at Alberta’s Legislature and the McDougall Centre, a landmark building in the city of Calgary, to be lowered to half-mast.

Zablocki said that Dhami “was known as someone who was mature with a strong sense of responsibility”.

“He was hard working, dependable and so well liked by everyone around him. This was so evident this morning in talking with members and staff of his watch and detachment,” he added.

Calgary Police also mourned the tragedy, tweeting, “This officer made the ultimate sacrifice, and their service will never be forgotten.”

