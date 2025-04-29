Indo-Canadian representation hits new high in Canada polls

Toronto: A record 24 Indo-Canadians emerged victorious in the Federal election on April 28, overtaking the 21 that were selected four years earlier. Anita Anand speaks at a press conference in the Old Port of Montreal in Montreal, Canada, on February 19. (AFP)

Among the major winners was Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Anita Anand, who retained the riding of Oakville East comfortably and is expected to feature in a prominent position in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new Cabinet. Anand had initially withdrawn from the race but was convinced to contest.

But there were more significant losers. Among them New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, who came third in the riding of Burnaby Central, and thereafter announced his intent to resign the post once the party chose an interim leader.

The only other Indo-Canadian in the Carney Cabinet Kamal Khera, however, will not be returning to the House of Commons, as she was defeated by her Conservative rival Amarjeet Gill, a businessman, from Brampton West.

On the other hand, former provincial Minister Parm Gill, a Conservative, who decided to contest the Federal election, was declared elected from Milton East-Halton Hills South.

Former Cabinet Minister and current Mayor of Edmonton Amarjeet Sohi, who was attempting to return to Federal politics, lost to Conservative Jagsharan Singh Mahal.

Former Cabinet Minister Bardish Chagger retained her seat of Waterloo in Ontario.

Former Minister in the Government of Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Tim Uppal, retained his place in the House, winning from Edmonton Gateway.

Meanwhile, Conservative Shuv Majumdar retained Calgary Heritage, which was once held by Harper. And Parliamentary Secretary Maninder Sidhu was re-elected from Brampton East.

In fact, as the presence of Indo-Canadians grows in the country’s elections, they comprised the top two contenders in several contests in Brampton, Edmonton, Surrey in British Columbia and Calgary.

While there will be plenty of veterans returning to the House, there will be several Indo-Canadian newcomers, numbering 10.

The majority of the two-dozen elected Indo-Canadian MPs have roots in Punjab.