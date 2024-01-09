Indo-Canadian trade chambers try to ‘bridge the gap’ amid frozen trade ties

Toronto: As the trade talks between Ottawa and New Delhi remain frozen, the Indo-Canadian chambers of commerce are undertaking missions to India in an attempt to “bridge the gap” in the economic relationship between the two countries. ICCC president Muruarilal Thapliyal, who is leading a trade mission to India beginning on January 29. (Credit: ICCC)

The Toronto-headquartered Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) will take a delegation to India for a visit from January 29 to February 9, while the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce (CHCC) has one in progress.

Discussing the purpose of their trade mission, Murarilal Thapliyal, president of the 46-year-old ICCC, said, “We are trying to bridge the gap between India and Canada. Trade and business should not suffer because the economy depends on it. We want to take one step ahead to improve the relationship.”

ICCC’s India trade mission comes with the objective of uniting Canadian innovation with Indian ingenuity. Beginning on January 29 and ending on February 9, Thapliyal estimated that at least 20 businesspersons would join the mission which will traverse six states, with stops in New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Dispur and Dehradun.

Thapliyal rued the fact that Canada was missing from the Vibrant Gujarat Summit but hoped ICCC’s delegation would help promote business and trade between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the CHCC’s mission to India began on January 1 and will end on January 13, but, other than India, will also include Nepal and Bangladesh.

Trade ties between the two countries have suffered since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated in the House of Commons on September 18 that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

Days before that statement, Canada paused negotiations with India towards an Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA). A five-day Team Canada trade mission scheduled for October last year and led by Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Mary Ng was postponed indefinitely.