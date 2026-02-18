Indo-Canadian trucker held for smuggling 300kg meth

An Indo-Canadian trucker has been arrested and charged by Canadian authorities for attempting to smuggle into the country nearly 300 kg of methamphetamine. A portion of the over 250 kg of meth recovered after the arrest of an Indian-origin trucker in Canada. ((CBSA)

On February 4, a commercial truck arriving at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry from the United States was referred by a Canada Border Services Agency or CBSA officer for a secondary examination. During the inspection of the trailer, border services officers, with the assistance of a detector dog, detected 16 duffel bags containing suspected methamphetamine. The total weight of the narcotics was 266.4 kg, a CBSA release issued on Tuesday said.

The CBSA arrested 29-year-old Kulbir Singh, resident of the town of Woodstock in Ontario, and transferred him and the narcotics to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police or RCMP. Singh has been charged by the RCMP with importation of methamphetamine, as well as possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

The matter is before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia, Ontario and the charges are subject to validation by the court.

Since January 1, 2025, the CBSA in Southern Ontario has seized 616.5 kg of methamphetamine coming from the United States.

According to CBSA enforcement data, a total of 2397 of meth was seized last year. There were also large seizures of other drugs including cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and other opioids and narcotics.

“Our government’s top priority is to ensure the safety and security of Canadians. I want to thank the CBSA and the RCMP for their dedication to stopping criminal activity and for safeguarding communities across Canada from the damaging effects of drugs. Border services officers serve as our first line of defence against transnational crime,” Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree said.

Earlier this month, CBSA announced the arrest of another Indo-Canadian trucker Satnam Singh for allegedly “attempting to smuggle a significant amount of methamphetamine across the Abbotsford-Huntingdon port of entry in British Columbia.”

On November 2, 2025, CBSA border services officers examined a commercial vehicle returning to Canada from the US and, with the support of its Detector Dog Team, they found 12 boxes containing 314 kg of methamphetamine concealed within the truck and trailer. “This interception represents the largest narcotics seizure to date at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon port of entry,” the release noted.

The number of cases involving Indo-Canadian truckers has piled up in recent years, causing alarm within the industry. In August 2025, the Canadian Trucking Alliance or CTA said it “has been adamant with governments the problems in the industry related to immigration are very evident and must be addressed.”