50 injured as car crashes into victory parade of Liverpool football fans | What we know so far
A car crashed into a crowd during Liverpool's Premier League victory parade. The incident is not classified as terrorism. A 53-year-old man has been arrested.
At least 50 people, including four children, were injured in a “horror” incident when a car rammed into a crowd during Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade in England on Monday (local time). One of the children sustained serious injuries, PA Media reported.
Merseyside Police assistant chief constable Jenny Sims described it as a "horrific incident" but confirmed it is not being treated as an act of terrorism.
A 53-year-old man has been arrested in the case. Merseyside Police said the suspect was white, British and from the Liverpool area. Prime Minister Keir Starmer described “appalling” scenes as witnesses described a people carrier ploughing into crowds of people who had been celebrating in the city centre.
“Everyone, especially children, should be able to celebrate their heroes without this horror,” he said.
At a press conference late on Monday evening, Dave Kitchin from North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said 27 people were taken to the hospital and 20 people were treated at the scene, with four children among the injured. He said two of those taken to the hospital, including one of the children, suffered serious injuries.
Liverpool fans had come out in the hundreds of thousands to celebrate the team winning the Premier League this season for a record-tying 20th top-flight title.
Liverpool football victory parade car crash: Latest updates
- Footage of the incident, which was circulating online on Monday, appeared to show the vehicle speed up as it veered into pedestrians on both sides of the street.
- Officers surrounded the car very soon after, as witnesses attempted to stop the driver, who was eventually detained by police. Emergency services were quickly at the scene, and several casualties were seen being taken away by ambulances.
- A large blue tent was erected in Water Street, with two fire engines parked in front. An ambulance incident unit was parked nearby before driving away. A police van and car blocked Water Street, and other police vehicles were parked along The Strand.
- Harry Rashid, 48, from Solihull, was at the parade with his wife and two young daughters when he witnessed the collision. “This grey people carrier just pulled up from the right and just rammed into all the people at the side of us. He added: “It was extremely fast. Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car.
- Rashid said it looked deliberate. “My daughter started screaming, and there were people on the ground,” he said. “They were just innocent people, just fans going to enjoy the parade.”
- Peter Jones, who had travelled from Isle of Man, said he heard the car smash into the crowd and saw at least a half-dozen people down. “We heard a frantic beeping ahead, a car flew past me and my mate, people were chasing it and trying to stop him, windows smashed at the back," Jones said. “He then drove into people, police and medics ran past us, and people were being treated on the side of the road.”
- Police said they were conducting extensive inquiries to establish what led to the collision and asked people not to speculate or share “distressing content online.”
- Another witness, who was walking with a group of friends, said he saw a car “speeding up” and hitting pedestrians.