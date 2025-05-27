50 injured as car crashes into victory parade of Liverpool football fans | What we know so far

At least 50 people, including four children, were injured in a “horror” incident when a car rammed into a crowd during Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade in England on Monday (local time). One of the children sustained serious injuries, PA Media reported. Police and emergency personnel deal with an incident after a car collided with pedestrians near the Liver Building during the Premier League winners parade in Liverpool, England, on Monday.(AP)

Merseyside Police assistant chief constable Jenny Sims described it as a "horrific incident" but confirmed it is not being treated as an act of terrorism.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested in the case. Merseyside Police said the suspect was white, British and from the Liverpool area. Prime Minister Keir Starmer described “appalling” scenes as witnesses described a people carrier ploughing into crowds of people who had been celebrating in the city centre.

“Everyone, especially children, should be able to celebrate their heroes without this horror,” he said.

At a press conference late on Monday evening, Dave Kitchin from North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said 27 people were taken to the hospital and 20 people were treated at the scene, with four children among the injured. He said two of those taken to the hospital, including one of the children, suffered serious injuries.

Liverpool fans had come out in the hundreds of thousands to celebrate the team winning the Premier League this season for a record-tying 20th top-flight title.

Liverpool football victory parade car crash: Latest updates

Footage of the incident, which was circulating online on Monday, appeared to show the vehicle speed up as it veered into pedestrians on both sides of the street.

Officers surrounded the car very soon after, as witnesses attempted to stop the driver, who was eventually detained by police. Emergency services were quickly at the scene, and several casualties were seen being taken away by ambulances.

A large blue tent was erected in Water Street, with two fire engines parked in front. An ambulance incident unit was parked nearby before driving away. A police van and car blocked Water Street, and other police vehicles were parked along The Strand.

Police and emergency personnel walk next to a tent at the site of an incident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade, in Liverpool, England, (AP)