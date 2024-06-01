AFP International 7-Day News Agenda International 7-Day News Agenda

Please note that all times are in GMT. Major events are listed under 'Highlights'.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2024

Highlights

CE CANAVERAL - NASA's Boeing Starliner crew flight test LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.

LONDON - Football: UEFA Champions League - Final: Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

INDIA - General election PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

SINGORE - Shangri-La Dialogue PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO.

Worldwide

WORLD - Pride Month

Asia-Pacific

BEIJING - Egypt's Sisi, other Arab leaders to visit China this week: foreign ministry PICTURE.

INDIA - Seventh and final round of general election voting PICTURE.

BEIJING - Malaysia's Deputy PM Ahmad Zahid visits

SYDNEY - Australia's National Reconciliation Week

SEOUL - Seoul Pride March VIDEO.

ULAANBAATAR - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko visits Mongolia

Europe

ICELAND - Presidential election VIDEO. PICTURE.

SHEFFIELD - Liam Gallagher performs first date of 'Definitely Maybe' tour

BUDEST - Speech by PM Viktor Orban and rally of supporters ahead of European elections PICTURE. VIDEO.

PARIS - Young people light memory torch in honour of Commonwealth soldiers

PARIS - Urgence Palestine group hold protest VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.

HAY-ON-WYE - Hay Festival of Literature and Arts

GENEVA - 77th World Health Assembly VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.

PARIS - Parliament discusses assisted dying bill

ERFURT - German Catholics congress PICTURE.

BELFAST - Trial at Belfast Crown Court over murder of journalist Lyra McKee

ARLES - "Van Gogh and the Stars" exhibition

North America

SAN FRANCISCO - Fraud trial of Autonomy founder Mike Lynch

LOS ANGELES - LA Latino Film Festival PICTURE.

Middle East and North Africa

DUBAI - World Air Transport Summit

Sub-Saharan Africa

ABIDJAN - Official funeral for former president Henri Konan Bedie PICTURE. VIDEO.

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia national dialogue sessions

Latin America

SAN SALVADOR - Nayib Bukele assumes second presidential mandate PICTURE. VIDEO.

ASUNCION - Child workers march against sexual abuse and violence VIDEO. PICTURE.

VALPARAÍSO - President Gabriel Boric annual public account speech to full Congress VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.

Sports

PARIS - Tennis: Grand Slam Tournaments - Roland Garros PICTURE. VIDEO.

UNITED STATES - Cricket: Men's T20 World Cup

EPSOM - Racing: Derby Festival

EPSOM - Racing: Derby race

OLBIA - Rally: World Rally Championship , Rally Italy PICTURE.

LANCASTER - Golf: LPGA Tour 2024 - U.S. Women's Open 2024

SUNDAY, JUNE 2, 2024

Highlights

MEXICO - General election VIDEO. PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO.

Asia-Pacific

TAIPEI - Computex Taipei 2024

Europe

VIENNA - OPEC ministers meet via videoconference to assess oil output LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO.

BELGRADE - Municipal election rerun PICTURE. VIDEO.

TBILISI - Protest against controversial 'foreign influence' law VIDEO. PICTURE.

DÉCINES-CHARPIEU - Taylor Swift concert PICTURE. VIDEO.

PLOVDIV - European Commission head and EPP candidate Ursula von der Leyen attends election rally by populist conservative GERB VIDEO.

LONDON - Former defence secretary Ben Wallace gives evidence to Afghanistan Inquiry

Middle East and North Africa

DUBAI - Meeting of International Air Transport Association

Latin America

SAO PAULO - LGBT Pride march calls revellers to wear colours of the Brazilian flag VIDEO. PICTURE.

Sports

STOCKHOLM - Athletics: Diamond League - Stockholm meeting VIDEO. PICTURE.

MUGELLO - Moto: MotoGP World Championship - Italy GP: Grand Prix PICTURE.

DALLAS - Cricket: Men's T20 World Cup, Group A, USA v Canada PICTURE.

GEORGETOWN - Cricket: Men's T20 World Cup, Group C, West Indies v Papua New Guinea

MONDAY, JUNE 3, 2024

Worldwide

WORLD - World Bicycle Day

Asia-Pacific

PORT VILA - Counting starts in Vanuatu referendum

BEIJING - Turkey Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visits China

Europe

LA JONQUERA - French and Spanish farmers protest along border VIDEO. PICTURE.

PARIS - Appeal trial in the 'Karachi affair' case over arms sales, illegal kickbacks scandal VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

ATHENS - Posidonia shipping fair

KLOSTERNEUBURG - 100th anniversary of the death of Czech writer Franz Kafka

PARIS - 6th economic Italian-French fair organised by MEDEF and Confindustria

VIENNA - IAEA quarterly board of governors meeting VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

VIENNA - Director General of IAEA Rafael Grossi press conference PICTURE. VIDEO.

BONN - UNFCCC pre-COP29 intersessional meetings

STOCKHOLM - PM Ulf Kristersson press conference with Microsoft

MOSCOW - Hearing in trial of Russian artists Berkovich and Petriychuk on charges of justifying terrorism in stage play

MADRID - Spain Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry hold a press conference VIDEO.

OSLO - Oslo Freedom Forum

OSLO - Posthumous award of Oslo Freedom Forum human rights prize to Alexei Navalny PICTURE.

CRIEFF - Dior presents 2025 Cruise Line PICTURE.

North America

WILMINGTON - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, goes on trial for illegal firearm possession

LAS VEGAS - Trial of Duane 'Keefe D' Davis, suspect in Tupac Shakur's 1996 killing, due to start

Sub-Saharan Africa

NAMUGONGO - Pilgrimage to commemorate the execution of Christian martyrs in the 1880s

MOMBASA - US and Kenya to hold sixth round of talks on a trade deal

DAKAR - NGO Norwegian Refugee Council to publish report on world's 10 most neglected crises VIDEO.

DAKAR - Two people on trial for allegedly criticising PM over homophobia

Sports

BRIDGETOWN - Cricket: Men's T20 World Cup, Group B, Namibia v Oman PICTURE.

NEW YORK - Cricket: Men's T20 World Cup, Group D, Sri Lanka v South Africa PICTURE.

SAO PAULO - Auction evening at the Neymar Jr Institute

TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2024

Highlights

INDIA - General election vote counting and expected results

Asia-Pacific

BEIJING - 35th anniversary of the bloody crackdown at China's Tiananmen Square VIDEO.

BEIJING - Pakistan PM to visit China next week: Beijing

PHNOM PENH - US defence secretary visits Cambodia VIDEO.

Europe

LONDON - UK PM Rishi Sunak and opposition leader Keir Starmer debate ahead of the general election VIDEO.

LJUBLJANA - Slovenian parliament votes on recognition of State of Palestine PICTURE.

BRUSSELS - Microsoft President Brad Smith meets senior EU officials

ZURICH - Climeworks' Direct Air Capture Summit conference on carbon capture

PARIS - Economic conference between France and Gulf states

OXFORD - New edition of the State of Carbon Dioxide Removal 2024

NUREMBERG - Unemployment figures for May

STRASBOURG - ECHR examines case of Russian blogger Ruslan Sokolovsky

North America

SANTA ANA - Japanese Major League Baseball pitcher Shohei Ohtani's ex-translator expected to plead guilty over $17m gambling swindle

LOS ANGELES - US singer Cyndi Lauper handprint ceremony outside TCL Chinese Theatre VIDEO.

Latin America

GUATEMALA CITY - Spanish Queen Letizia visits PICTURE. VIDEO.

Sports

JAKARTA - Badminton: World Tour, Indonesia Open

GEORGETOWN - Cricket: Men's T20 World Cup, Group C, Afghanistan v Uganda

BRIDGETOWN - Cricket: Men's T20 World Cup, Group B, England v Scotland PICTURE.

DALLAS - Cricket: Men's T20 World Cup, Group D, Netherlands v Nepal PICTURE.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5, 2024

Highlights

WORLD - World Environment Day

Worldwide

WORLD - International day for the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing

Asia-Pacific

MALAYSIA - Malaysia court to rule on Najib Razak's bid for house arrest via royal order VIDEO.

Europe

LONDON - Banknotes carrying the portrait of King Charles III enter circulation PICTURE.

SAINT PETERSBURG - Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum expected PICTURE. VIDEO.

FLENSBURG - Car market figures for March

FLORENCE - Court rules on Amanda Knox slander retrial

SCHÖNEFELD - International Aerospace Exhibition 2024 PICTURE. VIDEO.

PORTSMOUTH - National event to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

CARDIFF - No-confidence vote in Welsh First Minister Vaughan Gething

MADRID - Inditex results

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis general audience VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.

OVIEDO - Princess of Asturias Award for Scientific Research

SMOLENSK - Appeal hearing of a trial against imprisoned opposition politician Ilya Yashin VIDEO.

ROISSY-CHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT - Air France-KLM annual general meeting

North America

BOCA CHICA AND MEDFORD COLONIA - Launch of SpaceX's Starship mega-rocket

LAS VEGAS - World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024 award ceremony

TORONTO - Sentencing hearing starts for ex-fashion mogul Peter Nygard for sexual assaults

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada interest rate announcement

Middle East and North Africa

JERUSALEM - Jerusalem Day

Sports

NEW YORK - Cricket: Men's T20 World Cup, Group A, India v Ireland PICTURE.

GEORGETOWN - Cricket: Men's T20 World Cup, Group C, Papua New Guinea v Uganda

THURSDAY, JUNE 6, 2024

Highlights

OMAHA BEACH - 80th anniversary of the Allied D-Day landings on Normandy beaches, which marked the beginning of the end of World War II in Europe VIDEO.

EUROPE - European Parliament election PICTURE. VIDEO.

Europe

RAMSTEIN - US Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa host its first-ever Ramstein 1-v-1 exercise

LONDON - High Court hearing in FDA union challenge to government's Rwanda deportation plan

LONDON - Winston Churchill portrait to be auctioned at Sotheby's VIDEO.

VLADIVOSTOK - Trial starts of US soldier Gordon Black, accused of "theft" and "death threats" VIDEO. PICTURE.

WIESBADEN - April industrial orders

MOSCOW - Hearing in trial of Russian artists Berkovich and Petriychuk on charges of justifying terrorism in stage play

OMSK - Vladimir Kara-Murza court hearing in case against prison authorities VIDEO.

STRASBOURG - Council of Europe publishes annual crime statistics

FRANKFURT - ECB press conference on eurozone monetary policy PICTURE.

STRASBOURG - Polish Justice Minister Adam Bodnar press briefing on reforms

North America

UNITED NATIONS - UN General Assembly elects new non-permanent members of Security Council

WASHINGTON - US trade balance

Sub-Saharan Africa

KAMPALA - President Yoweri Museveni delivers State of the Nation address VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

KIGALI - Publication of provisional list of candidates for presidential and parliamentary elections VIDEO.

Sports

PARIS - Athletics: 2024 European Championships PICTURE.

BRIDGETOWN - Cricket: Men's T20 World Cup, Group B, Australia v Oman PICTURE.

DALLAS - Cricket: Men's T20 World Cup, Group A, USA v Pakistan PICTURE.

BRIDGETOWN - Cricket: Men's T20 World Cup, Group B, Namibia v Scotland PICTURE.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7, 2024

Asia-Pacific

SEOUL - Samsung Electronic union workers stage first ever collective action one day work stoppage PICTURE.

Europe

WIESBADEN - April foreign trade data

WIESBADEN - April industrial production data

MOSCOW - Appeal hearing in trial of Russian dissident Oleg Orlov VIDEO.

BRUSSELS - Eurozone GDP Q1 2024, third estimate

MOSCOW - Central bank meeting on rate decision VIDEO.

MUNICH - Last rally for European elections of German conservative party, with European Commission chief Ursula Von der Leyen LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE. VIDEO.

North America

NEW YORK - Governors Ball Music Festival

WASHINGTON - US employment report

Latin America

SAN JOSÉ - Conference 'Immersed in change' on protection of oceans VIDEO.

SAN JOSÉ - UN launches 'State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture - Blue Transformation in action 2024' report

Sports

MONTREAL - Auto: Formula One - Canadian Grand Prix

HOUSTON - Golf: LIV Golf Houston

NEW YORK - Cricket: Men's T20 World Cup, Group A, Canada v Ireland

GEORGETOWN - Cricket: Men's T20 World Cup, Group C, New Zealand v Afghanistan

DALLAS - Cricket: Men's T20 World Cup, Group D, Sri Lanka v Bangladesh PICTURE.

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilian defender Thiago Silva appears at Maracana for hometown club Fluminense

SATURDAY, JUNE 8, 2024

Highlights

PARIS - State visit by US President Joe Biden, greeted by Emmanuel Macron VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

Europe

BUDEST - Anti-government rally organised by opposition figure Peter Magyar PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

ITALY - Local and European Parliament elections PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

BERLIN - Protest against far-right a day before European elections VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.

RUSSELSHEIM - Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends ceremony marking 125 years of car brand Opel PICTURE.

DUISBURG - Last electoral meeting by SPD party for the European election attended by Chancellor Scholz and top PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

Sports

NEW YORK - Cricket: Men's T20 World Cup, Group D, Netherlands v South Africa

BRIDGETOWN - Cricket: Men's T20 World Cup, Group B, Australia v England PICTURE.

SUNDAY, JUNE 9, 2024

Asia-Pacific

BANGKOK - Senate election, first round

Europe

FRANCE - European Parliament elections PICTURE.

SOFIA - Parliamentary election PICTURE. VIDEO.

BRUSSELS - European parliament, national parliament elections VIDEO. PICTURE.

HUNGARY - Municipal and European Parliament elections PICTURE.

GENEVA - Referendum votes on the cost of health care

SAINT-IMIER - Switzerland votes on new electricity law aiming to boost renewable energy development PICTURE.

ANNECY - Annecy International Animation Film Festival

Sports

GEORGETOWN - Cricket: Men's T20 World Cup, Group C, West Indies v Uganda

COLLEGE STATION - Football: International friendly: Brazil v Mexico

