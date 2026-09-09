iPhone 18 launch today: When and where to watch Apple’s big event

Indian viewers will have several options to watch the event live. Apple will stream the event through its official website, the Apple TV app and its official YouTube channel. The YouTube stream allows viewers to set a reminder so they receive a notification when the event begins.

For viewers in India, the event will begin at 10:30pm IST on September 9. Apple’s keynote is scheduled to begin at 10am Pacific Time (PT), which translates to 10:30pm in India. The event is expected to last around one to two hours, although Apple has not announced an official duration.

Apple is set to host its highly anticipated launch event on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, with the company expected to unveil its latest iPhone lineup and several other products. The event, titled “Surprise and Shine,” will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California , and will be the first major iPhone launch under new Apple CEO John Ternus.

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Apple’s India website is also displaying the event prominently, confirming the 10:30pm IST start time.

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What to expect from Apple The biggest announcements are expected to centre on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Apple could also unveil its long-rumoured first foldable smartphone, reportedly referred to as the iPhone Ultra. However, reports suggest the standard iPhone 18 may not be part of the September launch and could instead arrive in 2027.

Beyond the iPhone, Apple is expected to introduce new wearable products, potentially including the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, while new AirPods could also feature during the presentation.

The event is particularly significant because it marks the beginning of the John Ternus era at Apple following Tim Cook’s departure as CEO earlier this month. With a potential foldable iPhone and major changes to the iPhone Pro lineup on the cards, this year’s September event could be one of Apple’s most important product launches in years.

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For viewers in India: tune in to Apple’s website, Apple TV app or YouTube channel at 10:30pm IST on September 9 to watch the event live.