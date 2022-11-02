Videos: Young Iranians knock turbans off clerics as part of anti-hijab protests

As protests over the killing of Mahsa Amini continued in Iran, visuals of young Iranians knocking turbans off clerics were seen. In videos widely shared on social media, Iranians can be seen knocking turbans off clerics as part of the ongoing anti-hijab protests.

The protests began after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody on September 17. She was detained by the controversial morality police- that enforces strict hijab rules- for not wearing her hijab properly.

Removing the turbans of clerics has turned into a daily routine for Iranian teenagers, videos obtained by @IranIntl show. pic.twitter.com/yHHP8DNLNY — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) October 31, 2022

In video, women can be seen running up to a cleric walking down the street and knocks off his turban. In some videos, men are also seeing doing the same.

JEU. Un nombre grandissant de jeunes en #Iran s’amusent à faire tomber les turbans de mollahs en guise de protestation, comme ici, dans la ville sainte de Machhad, dans le nord-est du pays. #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/jjg5nkgVHd — Armin Arefi (@arminarefi) October 28, 2022

The new form of protest comes as international concern grew over Iran’s response to the demonstrations. Protests continued in Iran despite authorities warning protesters that they should leave the streets. Videos shared on social media showed that the demonstrations have shown no sign of abating.

