Videos: Young Iranians knock turbans off clerics as part of anti-hijab protests

Published on Nov 02, 2022 10:27 AM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iranians can be seen knocking turbans off clerics as part of the ongoing anti-hijab protests.

ByMallika Soni

As protests over the killing of Mahsa Amini continued in Iran, visuals of young Iranians knocking turbans off clerics were seen. In videos widely shared on social media, Iranians can be seen knocking turbans off clerics as part of the ongoing anti-hijab protests.

The protests began after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody on September 17. She was detained by the controversial morality police- that enforces strict hijab rules- for not wearing her hijab properly.

In video, women can be seen running up to a cleric walking down the street and knocks off his turban. In some videos, men are also seeing doing the same.

The new form of protest comes as international concern grew over Iran’s response to the demonstrations. Protests continued in Iran despite authorities warning protesters that they should leave the streets. Videos shared on social media showed that the demonstrations have shown no sign of abating.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

