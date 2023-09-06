More protests? Iran detains Mahsa Amini's uncle ahead of her death anniversary

Iran's security forces detained a relative of Mahsa Amini days before the anniversary of her death in the custody of the morality police that sparked months of nationwide protests, news agency Reuters reported quoting a source close to the family said. As Iran fears revival of the unrest that rocked the country, authorities have increased their clamp down on dissent aimed at deterring any gatherings on Mahsa Amini's death anniversary on September 16, the report claimed. Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death.(AP)

"A group of security forces went to Amini's uncle Safa Aeli's home yesterday ... searched his car and house without having a court order and then arrested him ... they also confiscated some documents like his passport," the source told Reuters, adding, “Prior to his arrest, Aeli was followed by security forces for a week ... The family does not know where he has been taken.”

The months-long protests spiralled into the biggest show of opposition to Iran's authorities in years as many called for the end of more than four decades of Islamic clerical rule. Over 500 people - including 71 minors - were killed, hundreds wounded and thousands arrested during the unrest that was quelled by Iran's security forces, Rights groups have said. France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network (KHRN) said that the security forces have mounted pressure on the family members of protesters killed in the unrest by summoning, threatening or arresting them.

"The families have been threatened to avoid calling for any gatherings to mark Amini's anniversary," it said.

Amnesty International said Iranian authorities "have been subjecting victims' families to arbitrary arrest and detention, imposing cruel restrictions on peaceful gatherings at grave sites, and destroying victims' gravestones."

Many journalists, lawyers, activists, students, academics, artists, public figures and family members of protesters killed in the unrest have been arrested, summoned or threatened in the past few weeks, according to Rights groups.

Earlier it was reported that the lawyer for Mahsa Amini's family also faces charges of "propaganda against the system".

