‘Iran begged for ceasefire’: Pete Hegseth claims victory over Tehran after peace deal

A day after US and Iran agreed on a two-week ceasefire, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday declared victory in the war and asserted that Tehran “begged for a ceasefire.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks to members of the media during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington.(AP)

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Speaking at a press briefing, Hegseth said “Operation Epic Fury was a historic and overwhelming victory on the battlefield,” referring to the name given by the Pentagon to the operation against Iran.

“Iran begged for this ceasefire — and we all know it,” Hegseth added further.

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On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump said that the US and Iran has agreed to a two-week ceasefire that is meant to see Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway disrupted since the US and Israel launched attacks in late February

Talking about US victory over Iran, Hegseth said that they have accomplished their war aims, including destroying Iranian ballistic missile capabilities, sinking the country’s navy and bombing the country’s defence industrial base.

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{{^usCountry}} Along with Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine also spoke to reporters and said US military objectives in Iran have been met, but the ceasefire “is a pause, and forces remain ready to resume combat.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine also spoke to reporters and said US military objectives in Iran have been met, but the ceasefire “is a pause, and forces remain ready to resume combat.” {{/usCountry}}

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The defence secretary also talked about monitoring Iran's enriched uranium, stating that some of the US military will be "hanging around" in the Middle East to do so.

"On the uranium, we're watching it. We know what they have, and they will give it up, and we'll get it. We'll take it if we have to," Hegseth told reporters.

He further said that US could strike Iran if the country does not hand over enriched uranium. He said Iran will "give it to us voluntarily," or the US might do "something like" its strikes last summer with Israel hitting Iran's nuclear sites.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Washington will be closely working with Iran to ensure there is no enrichment of Uranium. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US will work with Iran to "dig up and remove" its enriched uranium.

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(With inputs from agencies)

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