Did China play a role in securing the US-Iran ceasefire? What Donald Trump said

“A whole civilization will die tonight , never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump wrote on Truth Social hours before the deal. Iran, at the time, responded saying these were a “psychopath's threats.”

The ceasefire, announced on Tuesday , saw Trump go from threatening Iran with “annihilation” to accepting a “workable” plan.

The US president is set to visit China in May for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“I heard yes,” Trump told the outlet, when asked about China's role in the ceasefire.

China may have played a part in bringing Iran to the negotiating table, Donald Trump has said. The US President told AFP that he believes Beijing helped push Tehran to hold ceasefire talks amid the American-Israeli war on the country.

The agreement pauses the war for two weeks and is expected to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipping. Trump said the US and Israel had already achieved their primary military objectives.

Diplomatic efforts from multiple countries contributed to the breakthrough. Pakistan played a key role as an intermediary, while officials say China, Iran’s largest trading partner, used its influence quietly to support talks.

What China said China has not confirmed any direct role. Its foreign ministry said it supported the ceasefire and had been working for peace.

“China has consistently advocated for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, as well as the resolution of disputes through political and diplomatic channels," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told AFP.

Why Hormuz matters to China China’s interest in regional stability is tied to both energy security and trade. The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global oil supplies, and any disruption affects major economies, including China.

Beijing is also a diplomatic player. It helped broker the 2023 agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia and has promoted dialogue-based solutions to conflicts.

Economic factors are also in focus. Iran and China have been working to expand the use of the Chinese yuan in trade, especially in oil transactions. This could reduce reliance on the US dollar and help both countries navigate sanctions.

Reports suggest some ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz have paid transit-related charges in yuan.