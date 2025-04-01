Iran complains about Donald Trump's ‘reckless, belligerent’ comments to UN

Iran complained about “reckless and belligerent” comments made by Donald Trump regarding their country to the United Nation's Security Council on Monday, reported Reuters. Iran complained about “reckless and belligerent” comments made by Donald Trump regarding their country to the United Nation's Security Council(AP)

In a letter to the UNSC, Iran's ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani described Trump's threat to bomb their country as a “flagrant violation” of international law and the UN charter.

Also Read: Donald Trump's warning to Iran on nuclear deal: 'There will be bombing'

The Iranian ambassador was referring to comments made by Donald Trump on Sunday, where he threatened to bomb Iran, if the country did not come to a suitable agreement with the US about Tehran's nuclear program.

The US President also warned Iran that he was willing to impose secondary tariffs on the country if they did not comply.

Also Read: Donald Trump warns Yemen's Houthis, Iran: ‘Real pain is yet to come, we have just begun’

In his letter to the UN, Iravani wrote, as quoted by Reuters, that Iran "strongly warns against any military adventurism and will respond swiftly and decisively to any act of aggression or attack by the United States or its proxy, the Israeli regime, against its sovereignty, territorial integrity, or national interests."

Trump threatens Iran

Donald Trump told NBC News on Sunday, “If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing. But there's a chance that if they don't make a deal, I will do secondary tariffs on them like I did four years ago," referring to the US deal on on Iran's nuclear program.

Also Read: Iran rejects direct talks with US on nuclear program after Trump’s letter

Trump, during his first term as US President had withdrawn the US from the nuclear deal. The agreement had placed strict limits on Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced on Sunday that the country had rejected direct negotiations with the United States over its nuclear program.

Trump doubled down on threats against Iran and the Houthis in Yemen in a post on Truth Social on Monday, stating, "The choice for the Houthis is clear: Stop shooting at U.S. ships, and we will stop shooting at you. Otherwise, we have only just begun, and the real pain is yet to come, for both the Houthis and their sponsors in Iran.”