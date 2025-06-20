Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Iran fires fresh salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel, teenager 'seriously injured' in Haifa

ByHT News Desk
Jun 20, 2025 06:54 PM IST

Numerous loud explosions were heard in the Beersheba area in the south and in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

The Israeli army said on Friday that sirens were sounded across the country after ballistic missiles were fired from Iran.

First responders walk outside a heavily-damaged building at the site of an Iranian missile attack in Ramat Gan in central Israel near Tel Aviv, on June 19, 2025.(AFP)
First responders walk outside a heavily-damaged building at the site of an Iranian missile attack in Ramat Gan in central Israel near Tel Aviv, on June 19, 2025.(AFP)

"A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the army said in a statement. Follow LIVE updates.

According to the Times of Israel, numerous loud explosions were heard in the Beersheba area in the south and in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

The newspaper, citing medics, said that two people were wounded, including a teenager in serious condition, after they were hit by shrapnel in Haifa.

According to Reuters, Israel Police confirmed that there were impact sites, but provided no further details.

The hostilities between Iran and Israel, two arch foes, entered their eighth day on Friday.

Israel's military on Friday said it struck dozens of targets in Tehran overnight, including what it called a centre for the "research and development of Iran's nuclear weapons project". Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said that over 100 "combat and suicide" drones were launched at Israel on Thursday.

At least 25 people have been killed and over 200 injured in Israel since the conflict began. Iran has not updated its casualty figures since Sunday, when it announced that 224 people had been killed in Israeli strikes.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Iran fires fresh salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel, teenager 'seriously injured' in Haifa
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On