Iran fires fresh salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel, teenager 'seriously injured' in Haifa

The Israeli army said on Friday that sirens were sounded across the country after ballistic missiles were fired from Iran. First responders walk outside a heavily-damaged building at the site of an Iranian missile attack in Ramat Gan in central Israel near Tel Aviv, on June 19, 2025.(AFP)

"A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the army said in a statement. Follow LIVE updates.

According to the Times of Israel, numerous loud explosions were heard in the Beersheba area in the south and in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

The newspaper, citing medics, said that two people were wounded, including a teenager in serious condition, after they were hit by shrapnel in Haifa.

According to Reuters, Israel Police confirmed that there were impact sites, but provided no further details.

The hostilities between Iran and Israel, two arch foes, entered their eighth day on Friday.

Israel's military on Friday said it struck dozens of targets in Tehran overnight, including what it called a centre for the "research and development of Iran's nuclear weapons project". Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said that over 100 "combat and suicide" drones were launched at Israel on Thursday.

At least 25 people have been killed and over 200 injured in Israel since the conflict began. Iran has not updated its casualty figures since Sunday, when it announced that 224 people had been killed in Israeli strikes.