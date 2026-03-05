‘Iran jets were 2 minutes away’: How Qatar downed Iranian bombers about to strike US base

Iranian bomber were just minutes away from striking the largest key US military base in Qatar's Doha before Qatari jets reportedly shot them down on Monday, the third day of the drone-missile exchange across the Middle East region sparked by US-Israel strikes on Iran that killed their Supreme Leader - Ayatollah Khamenei - and intensified by Tehran's retaliation. Smoke rises from an area in the direction of Al Udeid Air Base, which houses the Qatar Emiri Air Force and foreign forces including the US, in Doha on February 28 (AFP)

Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRCG) on Monday morning sent two Soviet-era Su-24 tactical bombers toward al-Udeid Air Base in Doha - the largest military base housing US troops in the Middle East - and key natural gas processing facility Ras Laffan - known to be a bedrock of the Qatari economy, according to a CNN report, which cited two sources in the know of the operation. Track latest in Iran-US war here

The strike would have been a massive blow to the US and allies given the significance of the targets, including the American base in Doha which typically houses 10,000 US service members.

‘Iranian jets were 2 minutes away’ The Iranian jets were "two minutes" away from their targets, one of the sources cited in the CNN report said, while the second told that the planes were visually identified and photographed "carrying bombs and guided munitions," triggering a warning by Qatari authorities over radio.

The Qataris warning received no response from the jets, which had switched to a flying altitude of 80 feet to evade radar detection, the second source was quoted as saying.

Given the "time constraints" and "based on the available evidence," the aircraft were "classified as hostile," according to the second source. Qatar then dispatched its fighter aircraft, including an F-15 which engaged the Iranian planes in "aerial combat" before downing them, the second source added.