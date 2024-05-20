Iran President News LIVE: Ebrahim Raisi ‘dies’ in helicopter crash in mountains
A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the foreign minister, and other officials reportedly crashed in the mountainous northwest of Iran on Sunday, prompting a large-scale rescue operation in a foggy forest. The public was urged to pray for their safety. As of Monday morning, over 12 hours after the suspected crash, Raisi and the other passengers were still missing. Turkish drone footage suggested the helicopter went down in the mountains, and rescuers hurried to the crash site....Read More
Iran President News LIVE: Who will be next president?
Iran President News LIVE: Following the death of president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, Iran's vice president Muhammad Mukhbar is set to assume the role of acting president, pending approval from the Supreme Leader. According to the constitution, a new president must be elected within 50 days.
Iran President News LIVE: Ebrahim Raisi die in crash, confirms official
Iran President News LIVE: Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian have died in a helicopter crash, an Iranian official told Reuters.
Iran President News LIVE: Biden cancels his weekly vacation
Iran President News LIVE: The White House confirmed in a statement that US president Joe Biden has canceled his weekly vacation and returned to the White House following the hard landing of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation.
Iran President News LIVE: Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter crashed into mountain peak
Iran President News LIVE: Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter crashed into mountain peak, visuals show. There is 'no sign of life' at wreckage site, reports state media.
Iran President News LIVE: Video shows Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter crash site
Hopes are fading for the survival of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister after their helicopter crashed in mountainous terrain and icy weather. An Iranian official reported on Monday that search teams have located the wreckage.
Iran President News LIVE: Rescuers moving towards wreckage site
President of the Iranian Red Crescent Society said that the helicopter wreckage has been found. “We move towards the helicopter, but the conditions are not good,” reports state TV.
Iran President News LIVE: Ebrahim Raisi feared dead
Iran President News LIVE: Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian feared dead in helicopter crash.
Iran President News LIVE: Helicopter wreckage located, ‘condition not good’
After over 12 hours of searches, Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter has been located, Iran-based news network Press TV reported on Monday.
Pir-Hossein Kolivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), announced that rescue teams have reached the wreckage of the helicopter carrying the president. He did not provide further details but mentioned that "the condition is not good," according to state news agency IRNA.
Iran President News LIVE: Where was Ebrahim Raisi coming from?
Iran President News LIVE: Iran president Ebrahim Raisi was traveling in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. State TV said what it called a “hard landing” happened near Jolfa, a city on the border with the nation of Azerbaijan, some 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran. Later, state TV put it farther east near the village of Uzi, but details remained contradictory.