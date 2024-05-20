May 20, 2024 8:44 AM IST

After over 12 hours of searches, Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter has been located, Iran-based news network Press TV reported on Monday.

Pir-Hossein Kolivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), announced that rescue teams have reached the wreckage of the helicopter carrying the president. He did not provide further details but mentioned that "the condition is not good," according to state news agency IRNA.