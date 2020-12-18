e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Iran rejects IAEA chief’s call that new agreement needed after Biden takes office

Iran rejects IAEA chief’s call that new agreement needed after Biden takes office

After President Donald Trump quit the deal in 2018 and reimposed US sanctions, Iran responded by breaching many of the deal’s restrictions.

world Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 14:38 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Dubai
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has repeatedly said Tehran’s nuclear steps were reversible if the US lifted sanctions.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has repeatedly said Tehran’s nuclear steps were reversible if the US lifted sanctions.(AP)
         

Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency on Friday rejected the UN atomic watchdog chief’s suggestion that reviving Iran’s nuclear deal after a new U.S. administration comes to power would require striking a new agreement.

In an interview with Reuters on Thursday, Rafael Grossi, who heads the IAEA that polices Iran’s compliance to the 2015 nuclear deal, said there had been too many breaches by Iran for the agreement to simply snap back into place when U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office next month.

Biden has said the United States will rejoin the deal “if Iran resumes strict compliance.” After President Donald Trump quit the deal in 2018 and reimposed US sanctions, Iran responded by breaching many of the deal’s restrictions.

“Presenting any assessment on how the commitments are implemented is absolutely beyond the mandate of the agency and should be avoided,” Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s ambassador to IAEA in Vienna, tweeted. “@iaeaorg played its part during negotiations on the JCPoA.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, architect of the 2015 nuclear deal with six powers, has repeatedly said Tehran’s nuclear steps were reversible if the United States lifted sanctions and fully respected the pact.

tags
top news
Will bow my head in front of farmers, will discuss all issues, says PM Modi
Will bow my head in front of farmers, will discuss all issues, says PM Modi
China’s new road cuts travel time to Karakoram Pass, raises red flags in Delhi
China’s new road cuts travel time to Karakoram Pass, raises red flags in Delhi
‘No coercive steps against BJP leaders’: SC notice to Bengal govt, police
‘No coercive steps against BJP leaders’: SC notice to Bengal govt, police
1st Test, Day 2 Live: Umesh gets Labuschagne, Cummins in same over
1st Test, Day 2 Live: Umesh gets Labuschagne, Cummins in same over
India, China resume diplomatic talks over Ladakh disengagement
India, China resume diplomatic talks over Ladakh disengagement
NCW seeks report on ‘rape’ complaint against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
NCW seeks report on ‘rape’ complaint against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Security-related issues may come before us in future, says Rajnath Singh
Security-related issues may come before us in future, says Rajnath Singh
NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice
NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In