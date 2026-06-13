Iran rejects Trump’s allegation of involvement in attack on Indian vessel, slams Trump’s claims as ‘baseless’

Iran's mission in India on Friday rejected US President Donald Trump's allegation regarding an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, calling the accusation "simply baseless" and accusing Washington of trying to divert attention from attacks on Indian ships. Iran's mission in India on Friday rejected US President Donald Trump's allegation regarding an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, calling the accusation "simply baseless" and accusing Washington of trying to divert attention from attacks on Indian ships. (Representative Image/AFP)

"The U.S. president's accusation against Iran regarding an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is simply baseless. It is an attempt to divert public attention from the brutal fact that the U.S. has attacked 3 Indian vessels in less than a week and killed 3 innocent Indian sailors. That's pathetic!" Iran in India said in a post on X.