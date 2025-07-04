Search
Friday, Jul 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Iran resumes international flights after 20-day suspension

AP |
Updated on: Jul 04, 2025 03:57 PM IST

Iran and Israel agreed to a ceasefire last month after a bloody 12-day conflict that saw Israel striking hundreds of Iranian military infrastructure targets.

Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport has welcomed its first foreign flight since the resumption of international air travel after a 20-day suspension, local media reported on Friday.

People walk next to a mural with a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a street, in Tehran, Iran, on June 24.(Reuters)
People walk next to a mural with a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a street, in Tehran, Iran, on June 24.(Reuters)

According to Student News Network, Mehdi Ramezani, spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation, confirmed the Flydubai flight from the United Arab Emirates landed on Wednesday, after extensive security and diplomatic coordination.

The landing marks a “new phase of stability” for Iran's aviation sector, Ramezani said, after recent tensions with Israel. He added that it represented a return to calm and intelligent management of the nation's airspace.

International flights will gradually resume to specific destinations in coordination with authorities, to meet public needs and restore air links, he said.

Iran and Israel agreed to a ceasefire last month after a bloody 12-day conflict that saw Israel striking hundreds of Iranian military infrastructure targets and nuclear-related sites, and Iran firing missiles at Israel in return.

The truce was brokered by the US after it dropped 30,000-pound “bunker-busting” bombs on three of Iran's key nuclear sites.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Iran resumes international flights after 20-day suspension
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On