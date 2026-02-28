Iran's Revolutionary Guard commander Mohammad Pakpour likely killed in Israel-US strikes

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, General Mohammad Pakpour, was likely killed in the US-Israel joint strikes on Iran this morning, The Times of Israel reported. The strikes by Israel and the US targeted several top Iranian military commanders and leaders (X)

The strikes by Israel and the US targeted several top Iranian military commanders and leaders, including the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Pakpour was appointed by Khamenei after his predecessor Hossein Salami was one of several key military figures killed in an Israeli strike during the 12-day war in June 2025.

Follow for live updates on Iran strikes

Along with the likely death of Pakpour, Iran's Ministry of Defence and the chief intelligence was also likely killed, the report said.

Earlier in January this year, when the Islamic Republic marked an annual day celebrating the Guards, Pakpour warned Israel and the United States "to avoid any miscalculations, by learning from historical experiences and what they learned in the 12-day imposed war, so that they do not face a more painful and regrettable fate".

The US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, with US President Trump calling on Iranians to "seize control of destiny" and rise up against the Islamic leadership.

Also read: At least 42 students killed in US-Israeli strikes on schools: Iran authorities

An Iranian source close to the establishment told Reuters that several senior commanders in Iran's Revolutionary Guards and political officials had been killed.

The first apparent strike occurred near the offices of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei in Tehran, AP reported. Several explosions were also reported from across Tehran.

Also read: ‘Where is Ali Khamenei?’: Scary photos from Iran supremo's residence emerge amid US, Israeli strikes

Loud bangs were also heard in Abu Dhabi, Qatar's capital Doha, Dubai and Kuwait, the report said. One civilian also died in Abu Dhabi after being struck by falling debris, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards reportedly said that all US bases and interests in the region were within Iran's reach and that the retaliation would continue until "the enemy is decisively defeated".