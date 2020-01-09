e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / World News / Fired 13 missiles at US bases, but were ready to launch hundreds, says Iran

Fired 13 missiles at US bases, but were ready to launch hundreds, says Iran

European Council president Charles Michel spoke with President Hassan Rouhani ahead of a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers on Friday to assess the rising tensions between the US and Iran.

world Updated: Jan 09, 2020 21:05 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Tehran
An explosion is seen following missiles landing at what is believed to be Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq, in this still image taken from a video shot on January 8, 2020.
An explosion is seen following missiles landing at what is believed to be Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq, in this still image taken from a video shot on January 8, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

The brigadier general who leads Iran’s aerospace program says its forces launched 13 missiles at bases in Iraq used by US troops early Wednesday “but we were ready to launch hundreds”. Gen Amir Ali Hajizadeh also told Iranian state television his forces simultaneously carried out a cyberattack on a US military monitoring service in Iraq.

He asserted that dozens of US forces were killed and wounded “but we were not after killing anyone in this operation”. He said, “We were after hitting the enemy’s military machine.” The US, however, has said no Americans were killed in the missile strike.

Meanwhile, a top European Union official is urging Iran’s president to avoid “irreversible acts” potentially fatal to the Iran nuclear deal that is aimed at preventing the country from developing nuclear weapons.

European Council president Charles Michel spoke with President Hassan Rouhani ahead of a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers on Friday to assess the rising tensions between the US and Iran.

According to a European Council statement on Thursday, Rouhani told Michel his country wants to continue a “close cooperation” with the EU.

Iran struck the nuclear deal in 2015 with the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China but President Donald Trump decided to unilaterally abandon the agreement in 2018, triggering sanctions that have badly hurt Iran’s economy.

After the US killed Iran’s top general last week, Tehran announced it would no longer respect limits on how many centrifuges it can use to enrich uranium.

tags
top news
‘Closely monitoring the situation in West Asia’: India on US-Iran standoff
‘Closely monitoring the situation in West Asia’: India on US-Iran standoff
‘Shocking’: BJP’s Murli Manohar Joshi asks Centre to sack JNU V-C
‘Shocking’: BJP’s Murli Manohar Joshi asks Centre to sack JNU V-C
Tamil Nadu Dy CM Panneerselvam, DMK leader Stalin’s CRPF cover withdrawn
Tamil Nadu Dy CM Panneerselvam, DMK leader Stalin’s CRPF cover withdrawn
Japan world’s most powerful passport, Pak 4th worst. This is where India stands
Japan world’s most powerful passport, Pak 4th worst. This is where India stands
On being member of tukde-tukde gang, Kanhaiya Kumar’s comeback
On being member of tukde-tukde gang, Kanhaiya Kumar’s comeback
Chhapaak movie review: Deepika Padukone is stellar in this impactful film
Chhapaak movie review: Deepika Padukone is stellar in this impactful film
Ganguly posts ‘training’ photo, Tendulkar hilariously trolls him
Ganguly posts ‘training’ photo, Tendulkar hilariously trolls him
Watch: Team of 15 foreign envoys visit Kashmir; Congress slams Modi govt
Watch: Team of 15 foreign envoys visit Kashmir; Congress slams Modi govt
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news