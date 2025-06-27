Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Iran says war with Israel caused 'serious' damage to nuclear sites

AFP |
Jun 27, 2025 01:48 AM IST

Trump has repeatedly said that air strikes that the United States launched against Iran's nuclear sites in support of ally Israel "obliterated" the facilities.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that damage to Iran's nuclear sites from the 12-day war with Israel was "serious", as the country begins assessing the conflict's impact.

A satellite image shows damage to the tunnel entrances of the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Research Center, following US airstrikes amid the Iran-Israel conflict, in Isfahan, Iran, June 22, 2025.(Reuters)
A satellite image shows damage to the tunnel entrances of the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Research Center, following US airstrikes amid the Iran-Israel conflict, in Isfahan, Iran, June 22, 2025.(Reuters)

"A detailed assessment of the damage is being carried out by experts from the Atomic Energy Organization (of Iran)," he told state television.

"Now, the discussion of demanding damages and the necessity of providing them has been placed as one of the important issues on the country's diplomatic agenda," he added.

"These damages are serious, and expert studies and political decision-making are underway at the same time."

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that air strikes that the United States launched against Iran's nuclear sites in support of ally Israel "obliterated" the facilities.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Iran says war with Israel caused 'serious' damage to nuclear sites
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On