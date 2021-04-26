Iran sentences British-Iranian aid worker to one year jail

An Iranian Revolutionary court has sentenced British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to a one-year jail term and she is banned from leaving the country for a year, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani told Emtedad news website on Monday. "Nazanin Zaghari was sentenced to one year in prison and a one year ban from leaving the country on charges of propaganda against the Islamic Republic," Kermani told the website.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it would be wrong to send her back to prison.

"I don't think it's right at all that Nazanin should be sentenced to any more time in jail," Johnson told reporters during a campaign appearance. He added that Britain was working with the United States on the issue of dual-nationals jailed in Iran.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation charity, was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016 and later convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment.

She was released from house arrest last month at the end of a five-year sentence, but immediately ordered back into court to face the new propaganda charges.

Iran’s judiciary was not immediately available to comment about Zaghari-Ratcliffe's sentence. Kermani said he would appeal the new sentence within 21 days under Iranian law.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family and the foundation, a charity that operates independently of media firm Thomson Reuters and its news subsidiary Reuters, deny the charges. She spent four years in jail before being released into house arrest in March 2020 during the coronavirus.